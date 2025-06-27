Letter: Too few public pluses in Hawaiian-Alaska merger

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

In 2024, Hawaii’s four mayors signed an open letter in gushing praise of the Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines merger.

The merger, as it turns out, was not a mea aloha to Hawaii, but a means to acquire Hawaiian’s international expertise and 787 aircraft.

The 787s, crews and support personnel are being moved to Seattle, where they will further Alaska’s international ambitions.

Who benefited from the merger? Alaska, Hawaiian employees and Hawaiian stockholders, with the latter seeing a 450% gain.

Mayors Rick Biangiardi and Derek Kawakami also received campaign contributions from Alaska in 2024. Absent in the list of beneficiaries are the people of Hawaii, who will experience reduced airline service, less competition and a loss of well-paying jobs.

Hawaii’s politicians can always be counted upon to support the goals of whomever contributes the most money over what is good for the people of the state.

Paul Pollitt

Kaneohe

