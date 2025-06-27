Letter: U.S. in position to halt nuclear proliferation

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

In the 2003 Iraq War, administration analysts gave the U.S. president inaccurate information that Iraq had developed a nuclear weapon. The U.S. invaded but found no evidence that Iraq had developed bomb-making capabilities.

The U.S. is in a position now to decide if it should help Israel contain the spread of nuclear weapons in the region.

The difference between the two scenarios is that Iran is on the precipice of developing a nuclear weapon and analysts this time got it correct. The only question is, will Iran continue to enrich its uranium and develop a bomb or will it stop short of this objective?

If Iran resists, the U.S. should support Israel in its efforts to contain the threat before Iran joins the growing list of nations that have a nuclear weapon.

Stop nuclear proliferation now before it is too late.

Stuart Shimazu

Kapahulu

