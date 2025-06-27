Off the news: ‘Dark web’ used to deal drugs in isles

The “dark web,” a network of online users that operates apart from the internet accessible by most, is used to traffic drugs, among other unlawful pursuits — and can be accessed from just about anywhere on the globe, including Waikoloa. That’s where an international sting operation targeting criminal drug dealing pinpointed a dealer dubbed “Hawaiian pharmacy” online, who’s been charged with distributing fentanyl.

A preliminary hearing comes up in July for Luka Kekoa Mossman, who was arrested in 2023 by feds working with global Operation RapTor. Arrests were made in 26 states and countries including Brazil, South Korea and the U.K.