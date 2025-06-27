Off the news: Public safety and police shootings

Two police-involved shootings this week, plus an investigatory conclusion into one in June 2023, underscore the many perils that come with the job.

In Tuesday’s shooting, police critically injured the suspect, 38, after he allegedly rammed a stolen truck into two officers’ car, which burst into flames. On Sunday, a shotgun-armed man died after being shot in a 7-hour boat barricade situation near Sand Island. Both men had multiple prior felony convictions.

In the June 2023 fatal shooting, officers were justified in their use of deadly force, a just-concluded investigation found. The troubled suspect’s death was a case of “suicide by cop,” the prosecutor’s office said.