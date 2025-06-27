Editorial: Farewell old HTA, hello ‘clean slate’

The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) is no longer — no longer what it was in 2019, before COVID, or in 2024. The state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) has taken oversight of most functions, and the HTA board no longer approves contracts or budgets, having been downgraded to an advisory role. And it’s possible that no one on the HTA board as of June 1 will be a board member as of Tuesday, as Gov. Josh Green has asked all board members to resign by July 1, the start of the new fiscal year.

Green has said he wants DBEDT to have “a clean slate” in directing HTA — and that is the best course. With that blank canvas, DBEDT and Green must act to restructure and repurpose HTA as an effective and accountable engine for destination management — with active destination management as the HTA’s top job.

HTA’s strategic plan for 2020 through 2025 defines “destination management” as “attracting and educating responsible visitors; advocating for solutions to overcrowded attractions, overtaxed infrastructure and other tourism-related problems; and working with other responsible agencies to improve natural and cultural assets.” DBEDT, Green and the Legislature may well refine this job description, but these are state needs — and if state money is allocated to tourism, it must be spent on action that measurably achieves these goals, with a future HTA that can not only “advocate for solutions,” but identify and implement them.

It’s essential that HTA incorporates data-driven decisionmaking, and applies metrics to measure programs’ success or failure. The state simply can’t afford to spend money on loose efforts that don’t produce commensurate, proven benefits.

The state’s current partnership with the Los Angeles Rams could be a case in point: The Rams held team activities on Maui, drawing California fans to the island, and HTA is sponsoring a Rams 2025 home game, while negotiations are underway to have the University of Hawaii football team play UCLA at “home” — SoFi Stadium in L.A., since UH currently has no stadium. These events will undoubtedly produce a good amount of publicity for Hawaii — but will they produce a traceable uptick in California tourist arrivals and spending, adequate to justify the $3.6 million cost over two years?

At a Monday briefing, lawmakers were rightly livid to learn that HTA’s contract with the L.A. team left HTA liable for up to $100,000 to pay for a lavish Rams “VIP” welcome reception, including the tab for an open bar. Proper oversight requires HTA spending be accounted for in advance — and further, spending taxpayer money to give VIPs a warm buzz is dubious, especially without costs nailed down. That’s on top of the $1.5 million yearly the state is paying the Rams, with another $300,000 if the team makes the playoffs.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

DBEDT should begin its remake of HTA with close study of the state auditor’s report on the agency, issued in April. The audit zeroed in on HTA’s Destination Management Action Plans (DMAPs) — three-year, “community-based” strategies to “rebuild, redefine, and reset the direction of tourism” for the benefit of local businesses and residents — and concluded that HTA had just largely reshuffled programs to assemble the DMAPS, which were “not new or effective.” Developing forward-looking DMAPS must be a mandate.

The audit also faulted HTA for its lack of data on program effectiveness, stating that HTA has continuously shown “inability or disinterest” in documenting and thereby justifying its spending and contract awards. This vague approach cannot be allowed to continue.

State Rep. Adrian Tam, chair of the House tourism committee, said he plans to introduce a bill to create a private, nonprofit Destination Stewardship Organization (DSO) to replace HTA. This path, recommended in an HTA-commissioned study released in July 2024 but not acted upon, deserves full consideration as one option for channeling state support of this work and the funneling of public funds.

Whether stewarded by the state or a nonprofit, destination management is a must, and there’s one nonnegotiable: accountability to Hawaii’s taxpaying public.