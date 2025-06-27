Astronomers concerned by federal cuts

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii risks losing its global astronomy edge and hundreds of employees if the Trump administration’s funding cuts are approved, said John O’Meara, deputy director and chief scientist of the W. M. Keck Observatory.

Major funding cuts to NASA and the National Science Foundation would affect projects like the Thirty Meter Telescope and significantly reduce funding for students at the University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy and their research.

The Trump administration released its proposed fiscal 2026 budget on May 30, calling for a 47% budget cut from NASA’s Science Mission Directorate and 55% from the NSF, according to Maunakea Observatories.

The cuts threaten Hawaii’s observatories and the scientists, students and communities that rely on them, O’Meara and Doug Simons — director of UH’s astronomy institute — told the Honolulu Star- Advertiser’s editorial board.

“You should view this essentially as an assault on U.S. science, which is No. 1 in the world,” Simons said. “The potential impact across all science is devastating.”

O’Meara feels concerned by the potential funding cuts and the impact it could have on scientific progress as well as the workforce employed by the astronomy industry.

“The astronomy industry suffers mightily under the proposed cuts,” O’Meara told the editorial board. “Given Hawaii’s world leadership in astronomy, those cuts are felt very severely here.”

Hawaii’s observatories support more than 1,000 local jobs and contribute to international scientific discoveries, O’Meara said, calling it “one of the major economic engines” for the state.

“Funding cuts would reduce astronomy’s economic contribution to Hawaii through potential job losses of more than 500 residents and fewer contracts for local vendors,” O’Meara wrote in a statement that he shared with the editorial board.

The budget cuts loom for the roughly 600 people employed by astronomy on Hawaii island alone, host to two of the state’s major research centers — Keck Observatory and Gemini Observatory, according to Simons.

“Essentially all of the funding for operations comes from federal funding agencies around the world,” Simons said, referring to the various astronomy-based research facilities on Hawaii island. “It’s about $70 to $80 million per year injected into the Hawaii island economy mostly through the salaries of our staff.”

“Astronomy is deeply ingrained in the community,” Simons said.

The Keck Observatory, which is located near the summit of Mauna Kea on Hawaii island, faces a potential complete loss of funding from NASA, which makes up 17% of the annual operating budget.

“The proposed cut could result in staff reductions, loss of research capacity, fewer ancillary contracts for local vendors, potentially limit public data access, and reduce Keck Observatory’s ability to operate education and outreach programs,” O’Meara wrote in his statement.

Other research facilities also would be affected, according to O’Meara, like a 39% budget cut to the Gemini Observatory and the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope.

Federal funding for the Thirty Meter Telescope would be entirely eliminated.

The budget cuts also would make deep reductions or elimination of NSF and NASA-funded grant programs that support students at UH’s astronomy institute, which O’Meara said would be a major roadblock for those studying astronomy and pursuing a fellowship in the field.

“This will definitely translate into fewer people in the field,” O’Meara said. “These fellowships are the primary way in which research organizations bring the best talent to their field.”

Simons, who works directly with students at UH, said “it’s essentially every graduate student that’s at risk at the institute.”

Simons said that although some funding would remain available, certain projects and programs wouldn’t survive the proposed cut.

A 39% funding cut to the new $400 million Inouye solar telescope on Haleakala “would lead to a termination of the project,” Simons said, calling it an “unfathomable impact,” on a “state-of-the-art, one-of-a-kind” piece of technology.

“What problem are we solving when we’re terminating brand-new facilities like that?”

NASA’s Planetary Defense Program remains “relatively unscathed,” according to Simons. The program represents a congressional mandate for NASA to identify asteroids that might impact Earth, with the help of UH astronomers.

“UH is in the middle of that,” Simons said. “It’s one of the largest components of the Planetary Defense Program from the ground,” he said.

As a part of the Planetary Defense Program, UH operates the NASA Infrared telescope on Mauna Kea, the two Pan-STARRS telescopes on Haleakala on Maui and four Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System telescopes around the world.

O’Meara currently works out of Washington, D.C., using his time to urge Hawaii’s congressional delegation to maintain top-line funding for NASA and NSF.

Maintaining funding “is critical to sustaining the state’s observatories, supporting local STEM education and workforce development, and ensuring Hawaii remains a global leader in astronomical research,” he wrote.

Funding cuts below fiscal year 2025 “budget levels would undermine decades of progress and threaten Hawaii’s communities that depend on our astronomy sector.”