Court for homeless defendants now permanent
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, front, held up House Bill 727 after signing it into law Thursday during a judicial bill signing at the state Capitol.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
“(Outreach court and the Mohala Wahine program) actually make a difference in tangible ways in our community. … It makes no sense to incarcerate these folks.”
Mark Recktenwald
Chief justice, shown far left Thurday at the state Capitol addressing the media during the governor’s bill signing