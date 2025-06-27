Court for homeless defendants now permanent

Chief justice, shown far left Thurday at the state Capitol addressing the media during the governor’s bill signing

“(Outreach court and the Mohala Wahine program) actually make a difference in tangible ways in our community. … It makes no sense to incarcerate these folks.”

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, front, held up House Bill 727 after signing it into law Thursday during a judicial bill signing at the state Capitol.

After eight years as a pilot project, Oahu’s Community Outreach Court became permanent on Thursday after helping 703 homeless people clear non-violent criminal cases against them and, more importantly, providing them with social service help to get off the street and turn their lives around.

Gov. Josh Green signed a series of judiciary bills passed by the Legislature on Thursday that included making Community Outreach Court permanent, along with Women’s Court, which graduated its first class on Wednesday and will expand to Kona District Court as a pilot project for Hawaii island.

Both courts were specifically designed to be different than typical criminal court proceedings, which are often adversarial, and are now part of 25 “speciality courts” around the state aimed at a wide range of issues such as adult, juvenile, family and military veteran drug courts and juveniles with truancy issues.

At Community Outreach Court, homeless people who face often hundreds of dollars in fines and citations they cannot possibly pay are sentenced instead to community service rather than jail time and given help for a long list of services, including getting their driver’s licenses back, mental health and substance abuse treatment and applying for government financial assistance that they’re eligible for.

They’re often cited for violations such as sleeping in public parks, pitching tents in parks or driving without a valid license — cases that only contributed to clogging Oahu’s busy court calendar.

In Community Outreach Court, the homeless defendants are known as “participants” and the Honolulu deputy prosecutor and public defender intentionally work together, along with social workers and the presiding judge, on managing and resolving their cases to get them help.

The first Community Outreach Court proceedings began in District Court in downtown Honolulu in January 2017.

But Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald always wanted to create additional Community Outreach Courts across Oahu to make it easier for participants to appear — and to serve their community in the places where their homeless violations occurred.

It soon expanded to the Waianae Public Library in 2018 and now sessions are also held in Waimanalo, Kaneohe, Moiliili/McCully and Kakaako with plans to return to Wahiawa, perhaps by the end of the year.

At the same time, 10,676 cases have been successfully resolved, and 7,681 driver’s license stop orders were lifted.

And, also as of this week, 7,458 community service work hours had been completed out of 7,461 that had been ordered.

During the first Community Court session held at the Waianae Public Library, District Court Judge Darolyn Lendio purposely sat at a plastic folding table at eye level with the court’s two homeless participants — a former crystal meth-­addicted married couple with four boys who had been living illegally in Maili Beach Park beginning in 2014.

Deputy Prosecutor Mark Tom then turned to the couple he was about to prosecute — Roy Rogers and Charisse Siaosi — and said, “We are so happy to have you guys here. … We’re going to be there with you every step.”

To which Roy Rogers Siaosi shouted from a plastic chair, “thank you!”

The couple had appeared in court on criminal charges before. But Roy Rogers Siaosi told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser at the time that it was nothing like Community Outreach Court, when the proceeding ended with Judge Lendio hugging him and his wife.

At a bill signing ceremony at the state Capitol Thursday, Recktenwald said that Community Outreach Court and the Mohala Wahine program — or Women’s Court — “actually make a difference in tangible ways in our community. … It makes no sense to incarcerate these folks.”

At Wednesday’s inaugural Women’s Court graduation ceremony held in state Supreme Court, Recktenwald Thursday said that the six graduates all accomplished their original goals that included reuniting with their children, getting clean and sober and finding housing.

All of the Women’s Court participants also were cited for non-violent offenses and requirements include substance abuse treatment, parenting classes, payment of fines, stable housing, consistent employment or educational training, and staying sober.

It also began as a pilot project on Oahu, in 2023.

Graduate Veronica Hanawahine thanked the Women’s Court staff on Wednesday and said the program “gave me hope. It gave me peace of mind knowing that there is a future ahead of me.”