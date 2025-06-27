Ex-bookkeeper allegedly stole $460,000

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

A former bookkeeper for a company that managed Hawaii trade associations and lobbied on its behalf was arrested Wednesday and charged with allegedly stealing about $460,000.

Jerry Arthur Goode, 68, was arrested for an outstanding $400,000 warrant at 1:44 p.m. in Waipahu, according to Honolulu Police Department booking logs.

Goode was charged Tuesday with 64 felony counts including theft and forgery, according to a news release from the state Department of the Attorney General.

A 33-page court document shows Goode allegedly taking “unauthorized control over the property,” more than $20,000 each, from the Roofing Contractors Association of Hawaii, the Hawaii Pest Control Association, and the Subcontractors Association of Hawaii.

Goode also allegedly took more than $750 from the Hawaii Flooring Association.

The associations represent and educate members on public policy, conduct technical research and lobby lawmakers on behalf of their member businesses. In addition to lobbying, the associations also provide public relations services.

The theft and forgery allegedly occurred between 2017 to 2023.

The charges against Goode detail how he allegedly cut checks from the accounts of the associations. Goode allegedly issued forged checks ranging in amounts from $2,500 up to $15,500 and deposited the money into his accounts, according to state court records.

Why Goode allegedly stole the money from the associations he helped manage was not outlined in the court documents.

State court records indicate at least three civil claims against Goode made by financial institutions, including a real estate holding company, between 2006 and 2018.

Goode, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran originally from Decatur, Ala., worked as a bookkeeper for The Legislative Center Inc. for more than 35 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The Legislative Center Inc. is a domestic for-profit corporation that does “association management” and “government affairs” according to records kept by the Business Registration Division of the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs.

It was incorporated on Nov. 6, 1989, and employs lobbyists who work with lawmakers to manage public policy for their clients.

“The ($400,000) warrant was obtained after an extensive criminal investigation conducted by the Attorney General’s Investigation Division,” read the news release.

The charges are class B and C felonies. Class B felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Deputy Attorney General Elyse Oyama is prosecuting the case that was investigated by Special Agent Briana Hueu with the AG’s investigation division.