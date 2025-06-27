Kokua Line: How does Social Security scam keep reaching inbox?

Question: My email has a spam filter but the Social Security scam keeps getting through. I know not to click on it but I wonder how this is happening. Is it still happening to others? It looks so real!

Answer: Yes, scam emails impersonating the Social Security Administration that tell the recipient to click on a link to download their Social Security statement continue to circulate — don’t click the link. These type of phishing emails often get around spam filters “by embedding the body of the message as an image and using compromised websites to appear trustworthy,” according to the Identity Theft Resource Center, a national non-profit organization that assists victims.

In this scam, victims who think they’re retrieving a document are actually installing remote access software that gives cybercriminals control of their computer or mobile device. This allows the criminals to steal lucrative information stored there, such as about financial accounts, the ITRC explains on its website — scammers aren’t after your Social Security number alone.

“Tech support” cybercriminals who con people over the phone use similar remote-access software, persuading victims to install it to fix a purported computer problem, but those scams have been widely publicized for years — people know by now to hang up if they get such a call. By contrast, phishing emails are getting more sophisticated, closely mimicking in tone and appearance whatever well-known agency or business they impersonate.

The ITRC offers tips to avoid falling victim to the SSA email scam:

>> Do not download files or click links from unsolicited emails, “especially ones that look like they’re from the SSA.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Verify messages by logging into your SSA account on ssa.gov or by calling the SSA. You can create an online SSA account if you don’t have one.

>> “Use reputable antivirus and anti-malware tools” and update them regularly.

>> Watch for red flags, such as unusual file names, unexpected attachments or messages that mention Windows-only compatibility.

>> “Report suspicious emails and seek help if you think your device has been compromised.” Find details at idtheftcenter.org.

Q: I’m from off island and I’m kind of confused about the upcoming Likelike Highway closure from Kaneohe to Honolulu. Please clarify.

A: The Likelike Highway from the H-3 Freeway split through the Wilson Tunnel will be fully closed Honolulu-bound from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, starting Monday . In addition, two lanes before the H-3 split will close from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, starting Monday. One right lane will close from the intersection of Honolulu-bound Kahekili Highway and Kulu­keoe Street to Likelike Highway. One left lane will close from the intersection of Honolulu-­bound Likelike Highway and Kahekili Highway, “building to a full closure just before the H-3 Freeway split,” the state Department of Transportation said in a news release. The daily closures are expected to continue through Aug. 8 while hanger rods are installed in the tunnel ceiling. “The rods are made of stainless steel and provide support to the tunnel ceiling. Replacement of the rods through this project will reduce the likelihood of emergency closures of the tunnel,” the news release said.

Office Switch

People with appointments at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Vehicle Registration Office in the next three weeks should go to the Pearlridge Satellite City Hall instead, Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services said.

The JBPHH office closed Thursday “due to unforeseen circumstances” and is expected to remain closed for at least three weeks, CSD announced. “The office’s 52 daily appointments will be honored at the Pearlridge Satellite City Hall,” it said.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.