Nearly 100 union nurses and Queen’s North Hawai‘i Community Hospital in Waimea remain at an impasse over a new contract after six months of negotiations.

The Hawaii Nurses’ Association on Wednesday morning delivered a petition to hospital leaders with more than 700 signatures of support from community members in its latest push to reach an agreement.

The disagreement?

HNA says nurse-to-patient ratios should be equal to those at The Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu, along with pay and benefits.

But hospital leaders, HNA said, have so far not addressed these patient safety concerns or inequities between Queen’s nurses on Hawaii island and Oahu.

Queen’s executives, meanwhile, say the hospital continues to work on reaching an agreement with HNA.

“Queen’s North Hawai‘i Community Hospital greatly values our nurses,” said Darlena Chadwick, Queen’s chief operating officer, in a statement. “Our negotiations team continues to work collaboratively and in good faith with HNA to reach an agreement on a contract that respects our nurses and their profession, promotes superior patient care, provides competitive pay and benefits, and is sustainable for our organization. We respect the negotiations process and look forward to our next bargaining session.”

The nurses held an informational picket in May to call attention to what they say is an equity and safety issue.

Elizabeth Taipe, a registered nurse in the infusion/oncology department, said as an example, nurses there must administer hazardous drugs and blood products every day, and that hospital policy requires dual verification.

“However, there are times when there are only two infusion nurses scheduled or employed,” she said in a news release. “On those days, patient care can be delayed because we don’t have adequate staff to check chemotherapy and blood products. Our unit needs safe staffing, and our community deserves the same. Our department wants to implement safe staffing ratios.”

HNA has been advocating for safer nurse-to-patient ratios in nearly every contract it negotiates with hospital management, including at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women &Children and The Queen’s Medical Center.

The union says “safe nurse-to-patient ratios would mean every patient can receive the quality care they need from their nurse, and that nurses can provide that care without feeling intense stress and burnout.”

In January, a strike by nearly 2,000 nurses working at two Queen’s hospitals on Oahu was averted in the final hours.

HNA has advocated for the same terms for nurses at Wilcox Medical Center on Kauai, and in April ratified a new contract after nearly a year of negotiations and a three-day strike.

The North Hawai‘i Community Hospital nurses’ contract expired on March 31. Negotiations have been ongoing since mid-December.

“We’re not just fighting for nurses,” said Saige DeMotta, a registered nurse at NHCH’s emergency department, in the release. “We’re fighting for our neighbors, our kupuna, and our keiki. Queen’s won’t commit to staffing ratios that protect patients, and they refuse to pay nurses a wage we can actually live on here. That’s why so many of us leave, and why travel nurses come and go. Hawaii island deserves permanent local caregivers who are invested in this community.”