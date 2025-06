In a major shift in strategy, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees voted Thursday to withdraw two longstanding lawsuits related to Mauna Kea, signaling a move toward partnership, cultural preservation and shared stewardship of the sacred mountain.

The first lawsuit, filed by OHA in 2017, accused the state, the Board of Land and Natural Resources, and the University of Hawaii of decades of mismanagement. It sought to terminate UH’s general lease and compel the state to fulfill its fiduciary duties to Native Hawaiians, citing audit findings that documented unsafe access, hazardous spills and neglect of cultural and environmental protections, OHA said Thursday in a press release.

Though the case made some headway — most notably with a 2023 ruling adding the new Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority to the proceedings — it had not resulted in significant change.

A second lawsuit, filed in January 2024, challenged the constitutionality of Act 255, which created the authority. OHA said it argued the law violated contractual obligations and weakened the legal framework for holding the state accountable by transferring management duties from UH to the new authority. The agency also raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest among the authority board members with ties to the astronomy industry.

Citing years of legal battles that failed to yield justice or meaningful progress, OHA said it is embracing a new approach — describing it as redirecting legal resources into advocacy and support for Native Hawaiian leadership already serving on the oversight board.

The agency is now working directly with Gov. Josh Green and Mauna Kea Authority Executive Director John De Fries to advance what it calls a “path forward” rooted in cultural respect, environmental responsibility, and community-based stewardship of Mauna Kea.

“This decision by OHA opens a new chapter of unity and shared responsibility,” Green said in a statement. “Together, we will ensure that Maunakea is managed with the respect and care it deserves, honoring its cultural significance and natural beauty.”

De Fries said the Authority is committed to stewardship that reflects Native Hawaiian values and aligns with the intent of Act 255.

“Our shared commitment is to uphold the sacredness of Maunakea through collaborative stewardship that reflects the values and traditions of Native Hawaiians,” he said in a statement.

OHA leaders emphasized that the decision to end litigation does not diminish their deep concerns or commitment to Mauna Kea. The agency said it intends to redirect legal resources toward advocacy and support for the Native Hawaiian leaders currently serving on the authority board, including Mayor Kimo Alameda, Pomai Bertelmann, Neil Hannahs, Ryan Kanaka‘ole, Kalehua Krug, Lanakila Mangauil and Noe Noe Wong-Wilson.

OHA Board Chair Kaiali‘i Kahele called the move a recommitment to community­-driven leadership.

“We carry the sacred responsibility of our kupuna to stand as stewards of Maunakea, not only in courtrooms, but also on paths paved by pilina, kuleana, and aloha aina,” Kahele said. “With this decision, we recommit ourselves to E malama kakou i ka Mauna — together, with intention, respect, and the strength of our shared values.”

OHA said it will continue to engage the lahui throughout the process to ensure transparency, accountability and the inclusion of community voices in shaping the future of Mauna Kea.