Rearview Mirror: Young Abercrombie’s bill led to Lili‘uokalani statue

Fifty-five full-size replicas of the Liberty Bell were distributed to each state and territory of the United States in 1950 as part of a campaign to promote savings bonds. Hawaii’s bell, above, was relocated to a site mauka of the state Capitol so that the statue of Queen Lili‘uokalani could be erected in 1982.

At top, the Queen Lili‘uokalani statue is visible from Iolani Palace, the state Capitol and Washington Place, the queen’s last residence, across Beretania Street.

Emerick LaMontagne asked about the statue of Queen Lili‘uokalani between the state Capitol and Iolani Palace. Why was it placed where it is, instead of, for example, in front of Iolani Palace or Washington Place?

Answer: I looked into the story of the statue and discovered some little-known history that I think you’ll find surprising.

The statue honors Hawaii’s last monarch. Lili‘uokalani ruled following the death of her brother King David Kalakaua in 1891, until she was deposed in 1893.

She was born in 1838 as Lydia Lili‘u Loloku Walania Wewehi Kamaka‘eha and grew up in the downtown household of Abner Paki and Laura Konia. Her hanai sister was Bernice Pauahi. They were educated at the Royal School, where Lili‘uokalani was found to have perfect pitch.

She described her childhood as “light-hearted, merry and happy.” She enjoyed singing and song composition contests, and horseback riding. Lili‘uo­kalani composed “Aloha ‘Oe” and about 150 other songs.

She married John Owen Dominis, of American birth and Hawaiian nationality. She adopted several children and was left a widow in 1891.

She first became a political figure when Kalakaua named her heir apparent to the throne of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

Lili‘uokalani came to the throne in January 1891 after her brother’s death. She reigned but a short two years, for in January 1893, a small number of men with powerful economic interests were able to depose the queen and bring the Hawaiian monarchy to an end.

The statue’s inspiration

The first thing that surprised me was that the statue was the result of a vision from a freshmen legislator, Neil Abercrombie, who had just gotten his doctorate from the University of Hawaii.

“I’d been sworn in, representing Makiki and Manoa in January 1975,” Abercrombie told me. “I found myself walking between the palace and state Capitol one dark evening. It looked like rain would come at any moment. I wondered if there was going to be lightning and thunder. It was an eerie feeling.

“I felt like I was almost being spoken to. Iolani Palace was behind me. The state Capitol was in front of me. ‘Where is Queen Lili‘uo­kalani?’ I thought. I felt her spirit was calling me.

“It popped into my mind that we needed a statue of her. It was the first bill I submitted in my first Legislature. That year, the state House had created a committee on culture and the arts and made me the chair. The bill was sent to my committee. It passed easily, and a 25-person jury, appointed by Gov. George Ari­yoshi, was tasked with finding a location and hiring a sculptor,” said Abercrombie, who was governor from 2010 to 2014.

Gladys Brandt was chairwoman, Myron Thompson was vice chairman and Alfred Preis was secretary. Other members included John Dominis Holt, Poomaikelani Kawananakoa, Alfons Korn and Richard Paglinawan.

Design considerations

The jury gave potential sculptors as much freedom as possible in depicting Lili‘uokalani and what her memory meant to the Hawaiian people. Their guidelines were brief:

>> The sculpture should be a figurative presentation of the spirit of Lili‘uokalani.

>> The queen should be shown erect and not sitting.

>> She should be represented not younger than 30 years of age.

>> The sculpture should be larger than life size, but not more than 8 feet in height.

Location

Brandt said the members of the jury had many lively discussions on where to place the sculpture. At first, they wanted the queen to be at Washington Place, where she had been happiest.

They then focused on a location in a grassy area mauka of the Capitol, until they were informed that the statue’s weight could cause the Capitol parking lot, below, to leak.

“We can send a man to the moon but we can’t stop a leak in the parking lot,” Brandt commented. The decision was changed to a spot on the mall between the Capitol and Iolani Palace.

The statue would be visible from there as well as Washington Place, Lili‘uo­kalani’s last residence, across Beretania Street.

However, in this location, the queen would replace a replica of the Liberty Bell that had been there for over a decade. Sen. Joe Kuroda objected strenuously at first, and a number of veterans worried about the fate of the bell. It was moved to a location mauka of the Capitol near the American flagpole.

The committee felt that the chosen location was “the only place, where even casual strollers, if they paused for a moment, would realize that they were standing in the midst of Hawaii’s history.”

Spirit of Lili‘uokalani

I talked to Abercrombie this week. He said he felt the spirit of Lili‘uokalani had spoken to him. “It was almost a statement that her reign did not end with the overthrow, but rather that her spirit would carry past into the present and into the future.

“She’s reaching to the future. She is handing off her sovereignty to the future, for us to make of it as we will,” he said.

The sculpture is called the Spirit of Lili‘uokalani, and Abercrombie feels it conveys her spirit to all of us. We could turn to her for guidance and she would point us in the right direction.

Onipa‘a

The jury noted that an ancient principle in Hawaii is onipa‘a, which means steadfast, firm and determined; to persevere while moving forward. Hawaiian chiefs believed that a central principle of life was change and that the individual could pursue a chosen objective in the midst of that change if they were steadfast.

Lili‘uokalani adopted onipa‘a as her motto and lived her life by it.

Sculpture and statue

“Five artists submitted designs and sketches,” the jury reported. The artist chosen, Marianne Pineda, had lived in Hawaii in 1970 and had a show then at the Honolulu Academy of Arts (now the Honolulu Museum of Art). She cast the statue in Boston. The Legislature appropriated $75,000 for the statue and shipping charges.

The statue of the last monarch of the Kingdom of Hawaii was dedicated on April 10, 1982. Over 1,000 attendees overflowed the Capitol.

The queen’s great-grand nephew and niece, Edward Keli‘iahonui and Abigail Kekaulike Kawananakoa, unveiled the statue.

“A spontaneous gasp of pleasure, surprise and a little awe burst from an overflow crowd at 11:15 a.m. on the steps of the capitol yesterday as a pale purple shroud fell away from Queen Liliuokalani’s statue,” Bob Krauss wrote in the Honolulu Advertiser.

“She stood in the strong sun, regal and compassionate, against the green backdrop of the enormous Iolani Palace banyan.

“The sculpture is titled ‘The Spirit of Queen Liliuokalani.’ She wears a tiara, symbolic of her Christian religion and links to the Western world, also a lei niho palaoa (whale tooth necklace) which symbolizes her royal Hawaiian heritage.”

Catalyst

Over 40 years have passed since the statue was erected. Abercrombie, looking back, said, “It connects us to our past, tells us where we are right now, and then points to where we’re going.

“I have never thought of myself as the originator of the idea. I felt myself to be a catalyst, a vehicle for her spirit.”

Abercrombie is writing a book about his career and plans to include this story. “I feel, to this day, that the statue was not my idea so much as it was her idea. Her spirit took hold of me and said this was what I needed to do.

“It’s the happiest thing, in my legislative life, that ever happened to me.”

Bob Sigall is the author of the five “The Companies We Keep” books. Contact him at Sigall@Yahoo.com or sign up for his free email newsletter at RearviewMirrorInsider.com.