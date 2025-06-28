Honolulu Star-Advertiser

E-bicyclist, 64, seriously injured in collision in Pearl City

A 64-year-old man riding an electric bicycle was seriously injured early today after he was struck by a vehicle in Pearl City, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Paramedics responded to the scene near the intersection of Kaahumanu Street and Komo Mai Drive around 7 a.m. and found the man wearing a helmet but suffering from serious injuries. EMS personnel treated him at the scene before transporting him to a trauma center for further care.

No other injuries were reported. Details on the vehicle involved or the cause of the collision were not immediately available.

