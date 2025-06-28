Kauai police seek suspect in jewelry store burglary

The Kauai Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a burglary at the Coconut Marketplace in Kapaa earlier this week.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours Monday at Ayatar Boutique. Police say an estimated $14,500 worth of jewelry was stolen after a lone suspect entered the store through a window.

Surveillance footage shows the individual wearing a black hoodie jacket with the word “Kaua‘i” printed in white letters, black pants and footwear resembling Crocs.

A still image of the suspect has been released to assist with identification. Anyone who recognizes the person or has information about the burglary is encouraged to contact KPD at (808) 241-1711.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers Kaua‘i by calling (808) 246-8300, visiting crimestopperskauai.org, or using the P3 Tips Mobile App available on Apple and Android devices.