‘Lilo & Stitch’ live-action sequel is on the way from Disney

By Tracy Brown, Los Angeles Times

REUTERS Chris Sanders, Billy Magnussen, Zach Galifianakis, Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong, Courtney B. Vance, Kaipo Dudoit, Amy Hill and Stitch attend a premiere for the film “Lilo & Stitch” in Los Angeles on May 17.

LOS ANGELES >> Get ready, a live-action “Lilo & Stitch 2” is a go at Disney.

The studio tapped its favorite blue alien experiment to share the news Thursday on social media. Fans of the film associate June 26 — or 6/26 — with Stitch, who is known as Experiment 626 until Lilo gives him a real name.

The announcement is unsurprising. The live-action adaptation, directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and filmed in Hawaii, has so far grossed more than $914 million worldwide since its opening over Memorial Day weekend in May. It’s on track to become the first movie of the year to surpass $1 billion at the global box office.

The announcement, which features Stitch taking a joyride in a pink convertible through Walt Disney Studios, is basically a victory lap. (The live-action “Snow White,” which was also released earlier this year, grossed just $205.7 million worldwide.)

Stitch is also one of Disney’s most popular characters. The chaotic and cute alien introduced in the 2002 animated “Lilo & Stitch” ranks among the top-selling Disney franchises.

