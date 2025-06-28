Letter: Answer to Skyline woes might be a puff away

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Sitting on the sixth floor of Pali Lomi in a medical office with a direct view of the rail, I’ve seen seven trains go by without any visible passengers. How sad!

My suggestion would be to put a medical marijuana dispensary in the last car. Imagine customers getting on the train to buy weed, sampling various offerings and not really caring where they are. Tourists and locals would be supporting Skyline while shopping and taking in the views outside of the rail car windows, smiling mile by mile.

Greg Schmidt

Hawaii Kai

