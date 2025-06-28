Letter: Make stores keep track of rogue shopping carts

Wherever I go around the island — from West Side to Kapolei, Aiea to Ala Moana or Waikiki to Hawaii Kai — I see a very high number of abandoned grocery carts. In my neighborhood in Kapolei, I counted eight, and that’s only at one of the Villages in Kapolei.

Why doesn’t our Legislature work to require that merchants use a cart locking system, so as to prevent the carts from going beyond the perimeters of the store? Some merchants do, like Longs Drugs on Kapolei Parkway, but certainly Safeway, Target, Walmart and other vendors should do better.

If the merchant is not motivated to prevent loss of assets like a cart (I’m told they cost about $250 per cart), then our elected leaders should make it a requirement. We need more done to correct this safety issue (some are on roadways and sidewalks) and to better improve our neighborhood aesthetics.

Vladimir Korolev

Kapolei

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter