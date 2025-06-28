Letter: Public fishing a hit with keiki at Hoomaluhia

Saturday, June 28, 2025
I would like to thank Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation Director Laura Thielen and the staff at Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden for the very popular and hugely successful public fishing program.
Every Wednesday and Saturday, families are catching fish like crazy. You should see the smile on kids’ faces when they catch their first fish.
Hoomaluhia is a safe place to fish and you can reasonably expect to get a bite within the first 15 minutes. (Kids lose interest quickly if there is no action.) Hoomaluhia is amazing, but then fish tend to live in the most beautiful places.
Stan Wright
Kaneohe
