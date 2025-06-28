Aiea man, 48, allegedly in U.S. illegally for 17 years

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A man deported 17 years ago after repeated attempts to enter the U.S. illegally was arrested by federal agents at an Aiea address linked to money remittances he was sending to Mexico.

Gregorio Cordova Murrieta, 48, is charged with a single count of illegal reentry, according to a federal criminal complaint filed Thursday. He made his initial appearance Friday before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth J. Mansfield.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a motion to detain Murrieta without bail until trial. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Nammar is prosecuting the case.

On May 2, 2004, “Without admission from Mexico,” Cordova Murrieta was encountered by Tucson, Ariz., Border Patrol agents near Three Points Arizona, according to federal court records.

He was sent back to Mexico.

On April 1, 2008, Cordova Murrieta was served a “Notice and Order of Expedited Removal” by a U.S.Customs and Border Protection Agent at the Calexico West Port of Entry Pedestrian Primary Inspection, according to federal court records.

He was again sent back to Mexico and told he could not come back to the U.S. for five years “as a consequence of having been found inadmissible as an arriving alien,” following immigration proceedings.

On the same day, he was issued a fingerprint identification number and sent back to Mexico.

On April 3, 2008, Cordova Murrieta was “encountered a second time and served” with a second notice of removal, again at the Calexico West Port of Entry. He was sent back and issued forms notifying him he was banned from entering the U.S. for 20 years.

A photo of Cordova Murrieta was attached to his fingerprint form.

According to an affidavit authored by a Homeland Security Investigations agent, information from a “money remittance company reveals that on eleven occasions” beginning on Oct. 5, 2021 , and continuing until May 5, a person by the name of “Gregorio Cordova Murrieta,” presented a Mexican passport as identification, and utilized a Kaulainahee Place address in Aiea to send individual remittances to people living in Mexico.

On June 15, HSI special agents “conducting surveillance at the subject premises observed a middle-aged male, tan skin,” matching Cordova Murrieta’s description standing outside on the front lawn.

Anonymous sources confirmed that the photo of Cordova Murrieta taken on April 3, 2008, was the same person that lives at the home in Aiea.

When shown a photo of Cordova Murrieta taken June 15, the anonymous source who knows the people who live in that house confirmed that the resident is “Gregorio,” according to the affidavit.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Justice are collaborating on targeted enforcement operations to investigate and arrest alleged violators of U.S. immigration law. President Donald Trump campaigned on the promise of executing the largest mass deportation operation in American history.

More than 100 people have been arrested in Hawaii so far this year for alleged violations of immigration law.

Since the beginning of Trump’s second term, more than 236,000 immigrants have been arrested nationwide and over 207,000 deported as of June 13, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

On June 17, a Russian citizen who was trying to board a flight without proper identification was arrested by federal agents at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Vladimir Kalaikov was arrested and had been issued a final order of removal after entering the United States illegally.

He was initially encountered by the Border Patrol on April 26, 2023, after he illegally crossed into the United States about five miles from the San Ysidro Port of Entry, federal officials said.

On June 12, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested a Russian woman at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe. HSI officials said Anastasiia Vorobeva was in the United States illegally.