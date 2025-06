Bengal tiger Sriracha plays with a watermelon during the 2019 Tiger Fun Day at Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens in Hilo.

The Hawaii County Department of Parks and Recreation will start charging admission fees to the Pana­‘ewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens in August.

After receiving public input, department officials said they have adopted rule amendments for the Pana­‘ewa Recreational Complex, including fees for the zoo.

The revised rules, which address the use and management of both the Pana­‘ewa Equestrian Center and the zoo, will take effect Tuesday, except for the introduction of admission fees at the zoo, which start Aug. 1.

The zoo fees for county residents will be $4 for adults, with no charge for keiki 17 and under or kupuna 60 and older. Noncounty residents will be charged $12 for adults 18 and older, $5 for children 3 to 17, and no charge for visiting children under 3. An annual pass will be available for $25 per person.

The implementation of the updated rules follows two public hearings held in November and June.

After Hawaii island Mayor Kimo Alameda took office in December, the new rules were suspended to allow the proposed fee structure for the zoo to be revised based on community feedback.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“I want to thank everyone who provided the county feedback after admission fees were first discussed last year,” Alameda said in a statement. “Your input helped craft changes that keeps the zoo affordable for local families and ensures that nonresidents pay their fair share while providing resources to support this important community facility.”

Following the November public meeting, the county changed the proposed fee structure by allowing Hawaii County kupuna and keiki to attend for free after originally proposing a $1 fee for all local children, and also introduced the annual pass option.

After the June public hearing, the county decided to retain the fee structure that reserves the rates for Hawaii County residents only despite an abundance of testimony on June 3 suggesting that residents of other islands also should be eligible for the kamaaina rates.

“Throughout this process, it was heartening to hear how important the zoo and equestrian center are to our community,” said Clayton Honma, director of Parks and Recreation. “Our goal with these new rules is to ensure these recreational facilities continue to thrive and grow so our community can enjoy them for many years to come.”

In addition to the zoo fees, a new fee schedule for stall rentals at the Pana‘ewa Equestrian Center also is being introduced, with fee increases phased in annually. The center includes equestrian-related facilities, such as a 5/8-mile racetrack, event and dressage areas, rodeo arena, wash racks, and rental stalls with attached paddocks. It is open for public use seven days a week.

The zoo is home to 81 species and over 250 animals in a rainforest environment. It is the only zoo in a tropical rainforest in the United States. In addition to exotic and native plants and animals, the zoo also features a playground, pavilions, a petting zoo and a gift shop.