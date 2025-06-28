Mayor names nominees to future Ocean Safety Commission

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has announced the names of five people nominated to serve as inaugural members of the city’s Ocean Safety Commission.

The new commission will oversee the Honolulu Ocean Safety Department, the city’s prime lifeguarding sector that staffs 43 lifeguard towers around Oahu and patrols with trucks, jet skis, UTVs and ATVs on city-owned beaches and in the near-shore waters of the island.

Importantly, the commission will be responsible for appointing and evaluating the performance of the chief of Ocean Safety, and to make recommendations to the mayor and the Honolulu City Council on certain department activities.

The city’s five nominees are:

>> Racquel Achiu, a longtime resident of Oahu’s North Shore and the current vice chair of the North Shore Neighborhood Board;

>> Steven Jenness, a retired captain with the Honolulu Fire Department and former coach of the cross country and track and field teams at Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama;

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Richard Kebo, an organizational development expert and business consultant who owns a company that manufactures, sells and rents stand-up paddle boards;

>> Kanani Oury, a resident of the North Shore who is an established business owner and veteran of the Haleiwa Surf Center;

>> Billy Pratt, a real estate developer who served as the president of the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation and co-founded the Hawaii Waterman Hall of Fame.

“These men and women embody the very best of our island values — leadership, kuleana, and aloha for our ocean and each other,” Blangiardi said in a statement. “I am confident that their knowledge, passion, and commitment will provide meaningful guidance to the Honolulu Ocean Safety Department as we move into a new era of excellence in public safety on our beaches and in our waters.”

Andrew Phomsouvanh, the Council’s spokesperson, said the confirmation process — that will include review of Resolution 179 relating to the appointment of these commissioners — is expected to begin at the full Council meeting on July 9.

Once the nominees have been confirmed, the members of the commission will need to make determinations on a number of internal operating processes and procedures, including the frequency with which they meet and which members will serve as chair and vice chair, city officials say.

An early critical decision for the commission will be the selection process for the chief of Ocean Safety. Kurt Lager will continue to serve as acting director until an Ocean Safety chief is selected by the commission, the city said.

In July 2024, Lager was named to temporarily replace the position formerly held by Ocean Safety Chief John Titchen, who led the city’s Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Serv­ices Division for 5-1/2 years, until he was abruptly suspended earlier that year for still unexplained reasons.

Titchen — a critic of the mayor’s initial plan to create the stand-alone Ocean Safety Department without an oversight panel — confirmed that his employment with the city ended in late July 2024.

Titchen said he’s now employed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

This week, Andy Sugg, the mayor’s chief of staff, confirmed “the mayor is very happy with the current leadership at OSD.”

Asked whether Lager is a contender for permanent chief of Ocean Safety, Sugg told the Honolulu Star- Advertiser that “he’s not just a contender, we think Kurt is doing a fabulous job as the chief right now.”

“I think it will be an open process, it will have to be,” he added. “But I can’t stress to you enough that the mayor and the administration has the utmost confidence in Kurt and couldn’t be happier with the direction of the department under Kurt Lager’s leadership.”

Via legislation signed into law in May, the mayor created the public-safety sector that conducts lifeguarding on beaches around Oahu’s 227 miles of coastline. The city’s lifeguard services had previously operated as a component within the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, along with Emergency Medical Services.

An Ocean Safety Commission was also desired by some on the Council, including Andria Tupola, as well as by many working city and county lifeguards.

But the Blangiardi administration, with no stated authority under the City Charter to create such a commission, ultimately backed a charter amendment to form the oversight panel.

On Nov. 5, Oahu voters at the ballot box cast 201,000 votes in favor, versus 105,626 votes against that plan, the city said.

As such, the pending Ocean Safety Commission will make recommendations on the department’s annual budget, review its operations and recommend improvements, and appoint or remove a new ocean safety chief, among other powers.

Although a city news release issued Monday stated the commission’s future powers, Resolution 179, introduced by Council Chair Tommy Waters, does not include the panel’s key function — to hire and remove the chief of Ocean Safety.

“Why isn’t that in the resolution that Tommy Waters sponsored?” retired city lifeguard Bryan Phillips told the Star-Advertiser, following public distribution of Resolution 179. “It needs to be clearly in there for this resolution to even move through City Council, or else they’re ignoring the will of the voters.”

In response to similar questions raised by the Star-Advertiser, the Mayor’s Office cited the Revised City Charter of Honolulu, which incorporates the new Department of Ocean Safety.

“There shall be a department of ocean safety headed by a chief of ocean safety who shall be appointed by the ocean safety commission,” the City Charter states. “The chief may be removed by the ocean safety commission only after being given a written statement of the reasons for removal and an opportunity for a hearing before the commission.”

Phillips, who worked as a city lifeguard for nearly 20 years and one of its former union presidents, also had qualms over the qualifications, or lack thereof, with regard to the mayor’s nominees.

“I think the Mayor’s Office did their due diligence to find candidates, but I do find it concerning that there isn’t one candidate on this potential commission that has ocean safety experience,” he said. “Of all the applications, there isn’t one former, retired or anybody that has a deep experience in ocean rescue or life guarding.”

And “I would say it’s concerning because we live on an island state, and this community has a lot of strong leaders that did apply for this commission, that did have ocean safety experience,” Phillips said.

As far as selecting the five nominees, Sugg said the city received up to 30 applications, during a selection process that started in December and ended in early June.

“And folks from all different walks of life, some with ocean safety experience, others without ocean safety experience,” he asserted. “I will just tell you the reason that we chose the five that we did is because of their different life experiences. We did not want to put five people who were former Ocean Safety employees on the Ocean Safety Commission.”

“We wanted people who had deep passion and respect for the Department of Ocean Safety, who had a deep passion and respect for our first responders,” Sugg added. “And we wanted a good mix of regular folks, so to speak. And all of these people applied, so all of these people just inherently wanted to take this on as volunteers for the city and county.”