Brian Miyamoto, right, executive director of the Hawaii Farm Bureau, congratulated Rep. Kirstin Kahaloa on Friday at the signing of her bill which strengthens state laws for crimes against agricultural producers.

Retailers selling ahi sashimi, poke and sushi in Hawaii now have a year to label the origin of yellowfin and bigeye tuna in those products so consumers know if they are buying locally caught fish.

Gov. Josh Green on Friday signed a bill imposing the labeling requirement, which takes effect July 1, 2026.

House Bill 534, now Act 238, was one of five bills Green signed Friday pertaining to food, agriculture and biosecurity.

“The health and resiliency of our agricultural lands and producers are not just vital — they are the very foundation of Hawaii’s well-being and future,” Green said in a statement.

Hawaii fishing industry advocates say most of the raw ahi in sashimi, poke and sushi sold at stores in Hawaii is imported, and that retailers don’t have to disclose where the fish is from due to a loophole in federal seafood labeling law.

Imported ahi in such products currently sold in Hawaii is often labeled “previously frozen” and priced far less than local ahi labeled as “fresh.” Imported ahi also is often treated with carbon monoxide gas to maintain the color and appearance of fresh ahi.

A year from now, disclosing the country from which the fish originates also will be required on labels.

Retailers weren’t previously required to label the origin of ahi packaged as sashimi, poke and sushi because U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations requiring that seafood products be labeled with their country of origin apply only to raw seafood excluding prepared products, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

According to the Hawaii Longline Association, imported raw ahi sold locally is coming from countries including Vietnam, the Philippines, China and Indonesia.

“This bill will hopefully drive consumer demand for more fresh Hawaii-landed ahi poke at retail because they will see that the previously frozen, gas-treated tuna is not from Hawaii,” Eric Kingma, executive director of the trade association, said in a statement.

Hawaii’s longline fishing fleet lands about 30 million pounds fish annually, according to association representing operators of about 150 vessels based at Honolulu Harbor. The association also said the fleet, which primarily targets ahi, sells about 80% of its catch locally while the balance gets sold in mainland markets.

Mike Goto of the local fish auction operator United Fishing Agency welcomed the new law as providing more transparency in ahi poke sales at retail markets.

“Consumers deserve to know where their ahi comes from, allowing them to make more informed choices,” he said in a statement.

The new law applies to retailers that buy more than $230,000 of fresh or frozen produce annually.

Other bills signed Friday were:

>> Senate Bill 1249, which strengthens state laws pertaining to crimes against agricultural producers or on agricultural lands, and establishes a 3-year enforcement pilot program within the state Department of Law Enforcement.

The measure, which became Act 235, is also known as “Duke’s Law” in memory of Cranston “Duke” Pia, a 39-year-old Makaha rancher who was fatally shot by a 17-year-old hunter while trying to protect his cattle from hunting dogs in February 2024.

“This bill sends a message to our communities,” Rep. Kirstin Kahaloa (D, Captain Cook-Kealakekua-Kailua-­Kona) said during the bill signing ceremony in the governor’s office at the state Capitol. “Crime against our ag producers will no longer be tolerated.”

Brian Miyamoto, executive director of the Hawai‘i Farm Bureau, also praised the new law during Friday’s event.

“Farmers deal with theft, vandalism, poaching, trespassing, and unfortunately it took the death of a young rancher to really bring it to attention to all of us, including us in the ag community,” he said. “We’re going to have an ag police. Can you believe that? We’re going to have dedicated officers.”

>> HB 427, which adds the word “biosecurity” to the names and responsibilities of the state Department of Agriculture and Board of Agriculture, including the power for the rebranded Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity to declare a biosecurity emergency to prevent the establishment or spread of pests.

Miyamoto said this bill, which is 79 pages long and became Act 236, demonstrates the importance and commitment the state is putting on biosecurity threats that affect more than just agriculture.

“This signals to the public and our partners that safeguarding our islands from invasive species and pests is not just a priority, it is shared responsibility,” he said.

>> HB 774, which establishes a food and product innovation network within the state Agribusiness Development Corp. that in part will provide businesses with access to manufacturing equipment and help create “world-class products” made in Hawaii. The cost of the project annually is budgeted at $385,289, which includes $172,884 for two full-time employees and $212,405 for other operating expenses.

Kahaloa called the bill that is now Act 237 an investment in Hawaii’s people and small business growth, especially for rural communities and former plantation communities.

“These spaces are where small businesses can safely and affordably produce value-added products like jams, jellies, sauces, pickles, dried goods, anything coming from local agriculture, and something that can now have shelf life,” she said.”It’s very expensive for agriculture to be able to create their own manufacturing facility for one value-added commodity.”

>> HB 496, which regulates branding of mamaki tea.

Green on June 6 notified lawmakers of his intent to possibly veto this bill. But on Friday, Green surprised Kahaloa, who was the lead introducer of HB 496, by signing it.

The resulting Act 242 prohibits use of the words “mamaki,” “Hawaii” or “Hawaiian,” as well as Hawaii imagery, place names and motifs on the label of packages containing tea or dried leaves from the endemic mamaki plant unless 100% of the tea or dried leaves was cultivated, harvested and dried in the state.

Green previously raised concerns that it ignores economic benefits from producers who support mamaki farmers but blend mamaki with other teas or herbs on responsibly labeled products.

On Friday, the governor said the bill fights for an important new part of Hawaii’s agricultural industry.