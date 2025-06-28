Thompson gets life after killing wife’s ex-lover
Eric Thompson, middle, flanked by defense attorneys Nelson Goo, left, and Susan Arnett, was sentenced Friday to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the 2022 fatal shooting of Jon Tokuhara in the circuit courtroom of Judge Paul Wong.
Jon Tokuhara’s mom, Lilly Tokuhara, left, with Tokuhara’s sister Lee Tokuhara Amodo at her side, cried during the sentencing hearing.
Joyce Thompson attended Friday’s sentencing hearing for her husband, Eric Thompson, in the circuit courtroom of Judge Paul Wong.