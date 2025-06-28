Thompson gets life after killing wife’s ex-lover

Joyce Thompson attended Friday’s sentencing hearing for her husband, Eric Thompson, in the circuit courtroom of Judge Paul Wong.

Jon Tokuhara’s mom, Lilly Tokuhara, left, with Tokuhara’s sister Lee Tokuhara Amodo at her side, cried during the sentencing hearing.

Eric Thompson, middle, flanked by defense attorneys Nelson Goo, left, and Susan Arnett, was sentenced Friday to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the 2022 fatal shooting of Jon Tokuhara in the circuit courtroom of Judge Paul Wong.

Eric Thompson, convicted of murdering 47-year-old Waipahu acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara, who had an affair with his wife, was sentenced Friday to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Circuit Judge Paul Wong required the 37-year-old to serve a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years for second-degree murder and fined him $5,500 restitution as compensation for the victim’s funeral services.

Thompson remained stone-faced as the sentence was read.

Deputy Prosecutor Joel Garner said after the sentencing he will seek a higher mandatory minimum when Thompson goes before the Hawaii Paroling Authority in six months or so.

He had asked for life with the possibility of parole for the murder and an open term of 20 years for the firearm conviction.

The judge also sentenced Thompson to an indeterminate 20 years’ imprisonment for use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, a Class A felony. But he ordered the sentences to run together, rather than back-to-back.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Jurors rejected extended sentencing for the firearm conviction.

Thompson has only been in custody four months since his Feb. 25 conviction, and was kept in home confinement since his 2022 arrest through two trials, the first of which ended in a mistrial due to the jury’s inability to reach a unanimous decision.

Tokuhara’s family opened up for the first time, with his only sibling, sister Lee Tokuhara Amodo, addressing the court with her mother, Lilly Tokuhara, at her side.

Tokuhara Amodo said her twin sons are “Jon’s only blood nephews,” who were 7 “when Jon was taken and to this day they are still trying to understand the gaping hole in their lives.”

“The trial may be over, with the guilty verdict, but that does not bring back Jon,” she said.

At their family gatherings, “Jon was at the heart of it all. He made everyone feel loved. My sons were cheated out of the many years of enjoying with their uncle” activities including fishing and surfing.

“Jon was not only taken from us, but an entire community of family and friends,” she said.

Tokuhara Amodo said of Thompson, “Because of his extreme lack of self-control, he should be in prison for the rest of his life,” she said, and hoped the court would “set a minimum mandatory of at least 50 years. It will not bring Jon back but will … help to move forward from this tragedy.”

Judge Wong addressed Lilly Tokuhara, who was the one who discovered her son’s body in a pool of blood on the floor of his office.

“I have seen you in this court over the three years,” Wong said. “Every time you have come here, you have demonstrated extraordinary courage and grace. It has not gone unnoticed. I am sorry for your loss. I have read a lot of letters about Jon and I want you to know that he was well-loved and I’m sure it is because of you.”

Tokuhara began to cry.

“The measure of a life is never how long we live,” the judge continued. “The measure is what we do with our time,” he said, fanning the large stack of letters.

Wong thanked members of the public, family and friends from both the Tokuhara and Thompson families for their letters, including those who filled the courtroom gallery.

He said rules keep the courtroom sterile, but said their letters helped preserve “the humanness, which is what is at the heart of this case.”

“They fill in the gaps of who Mr. Jon Tokuhara is, who still lives in the hearts of friends and family.”

Thompson’s lead attorney, Nelson Goo, had asked for a mandatory minimum of five years, given his lack of prior convictions.

His other attorney, Susan Arnett, said the parole board, on average, sets minimum mandatory sentences for murder at 30 years, and together with the 20 years for the weapons charge, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Arnett, said after the hearing: “We are pleased with the sentencing,” since the concurrent sentencing avoids consecutive sentencing.

Garner addressed the court saying Thompson has shown a complete lack of remorse, lack of accountability, and instead had shown a cruel indifference toward the victim’s family and his own family.

Despite having every opportunity to turn back from his course of murder, months after learning of his wife’s affair, Thompson continued, traveling from his home to Tokuhara’s Wai­pahu office, until he held a gun and shot Tokuhara four times in the face, he said.

“No matter how much and how well you planned, no matter how well you hide your tracks … you’re throwing your own life away,” he told the defendant.

Arnett maintained Thompson’s innocence, and said he has retained other counsel to appeal the verdict because there are valid issues to base an appeal on, but would not specify what those are.

Thompson spoke briefly before the court, saying he has been advised not to speak because of pending litigation, but said he and his wife, Joyce, “would like to express our gratitude to friends and family” for their support and for stepping up in his absence.

Joyce Thompson was seated behind him in the gallery, as she was throughout the trial.

The litigation he referenced is Tokuhara’s mother’s wrongful death lawsuit against Thompson and his wife.

During the trial, it was revealed Thompson learned of the affair in July 2021, six months before the shooting.

Former Deputy Prosecutor Benjamin Rose, who served as lead prosecutor on both trials, declined comment Friday as he now serves as a state deputy attorney general.

During the trial, Rose described Thompson as a controlling person, who saw the affair as a loss of control and sought to regain control of his wife by killing Tokuhara.

Thompson had meticulously planned out the murder, disguised himself with a bucket hat, sunglasses and other clothing. But as he walked away from the crime scene, the hat dropped to the ground, and was later found.

The state’s use of DNA analysis from the hat in the second trial, which wasn’t available at the time of the first, linked Thompson to the area of the crime scene and likely contributed to the conviction.

Nicole Trazo, Tokuhara’s longtime friend, said outside the courtroom she was a little disappointed about the sentence, but said, “Main thing he’s behind bars. That’s a start. I’ll be here for any parole or anything that comes up so that he stays behind bars.”

Liza Chu, a childhood friend, told the court, she met Tokuhara at the University of Portland, and bonded over shared passions of snowboarding, surfing, fishing and Pokemon Go.

She said she sat outside the courtroom during the first trial, and wished she had during the second trial. Instead she had to listen to the defense try to assassinate his character.

She said Tokuhara’s father’s death during college left a hole in his heart, and made sure his mother was cared for.

Chu said Tokuhara was a hero, guide and constant source of love, had a quick wit, charisma, deep compassion, gratitude and genuine aloha.

“He made you feel seen,” Chu said. “That’s what made you feel close. People and moments mattered more than the clock.”

Tokuhara’s cousin, Jason Yuu, told Thompson, “After the first trial you mocked my family that you got away with murder.

“You said you should have been there more for your wife,” he said. “Jon made a mistake, but he did not deserve to die.

“Your wife must raise your daughter without a dad,” and explain what her father did, he said.

Tokuhara was his childhood friend, and Yuu said he spent almost every Sunday at Tokuhara’s family home for potluck dinner and every holiday ever since.

“We miss him terribly, and it hasn’t gotten any easier,” he said. “Eric will get to see his family while in prison. We were given a life sentence and will never get to see Jon again.”