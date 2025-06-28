Shohei Ohtani throws fastest pitch of his MLB career

Shohei Ohtani is no stranger to lighting up the radar gun, either with his arm or the exit velocity when he connects with his bat. In his third pitching appearance for the Los Angeles Dodgers today, his arm unleashed a pitch at a speed he’s never reached before.

Ohtani induced a double-play grounder from Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino in the first inning with a 101.7 mph fastball, the fastest pitch he’s thrown in the majors.

Shohei Ohtani fastest professional pitches since MLB career began: 3/16/23 WBC: 102.0 mph

Shohei Ohtani fastest professional pitches since MLB career began: 3/16/23 WBC: 102.0 mph

Today MLB: 101.7 mph Both to Vinnie Pasquantino! BASEBALL !! https://t.co/xZ3aG988W8

— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 28, 2025

After going one inning in each of his first two starts for the Dodgers, Ohtani pitched two scoreless innings against the Royals, allowing a hit and a walk while throwing 20 of his 27 pitches for strikes.

Ohtani is slowly ramping up his pitching workload as he returns to the mound from a second major elbow ligament reconstruction in September 2023 and labrum surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder in November following the Dodgers’ World Series win.

Heading into Saturday, Ohtani’s average four-seam fastball velocity was 98.6 mph in his first two appearances. Against the Royals, he threw 11 four-seamers. Three of those topped 100 mph, and one clocked in at 99.9 mph.

Ohtani averaged 96.8 mph with his heater for the Los Angeles Angels in 2023, his last season as a full-time pitcher. He went 38-19 in five seasons as a starter for the Angels with a 3.01 ERA and 610 strikeouts in 483 2/3 innings.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.

© 2025 The New York Times Company