Ewa Beach woman arrested for allegedly pepper spraying police

A 45-year-old Ewa Beach woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly assaulted two Honolulu police officers with pepper spray when they tried to serve her with a restraining order.

Suspect Kimmer Leann Horsen was arrested in the 91-0200 block of Hanapouli Circle at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. She was booked on suspicion of harassment, criminal property damage in the fourth degree and two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer in the first degree.

“Adult female suspect sprayed HPD officers with pepper spray while they were serving a TRO (temporary restraining order). The suspect was placed under arrest for Assault on LEO 1st,” according to a description of the incident from the Honolulu Police Department.

