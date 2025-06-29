Kailua-Kona teen critically injured in North Kona crash

A Kailua-Kona teen was critically injured early this morning in a single-vehicle collision on Queen Kaahumanu Highway in North Kona, near the 83-mile marker, by Kiholo Bay Road, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

Officers responding to the crash at 5:07 a.m. determined that the 16-year-old female was driving a black 2023 Toyota Camry southbound when it “veered off the roadway, struck several large rocks, and overturned multiple times,” according to a HPD news release.

The driver and sole occupant, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to the Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital in critical condition and is currently listed as stable, according to HPD.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a major traffic collision investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to please contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov.