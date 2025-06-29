Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, June 29, 2025 84° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Kilauea eruption resumes with lava fountains reaching 500 feet

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 3:48 p.m.

1/2
Swipe or click to see more
VIDEO COURTESY USGS
The live web cam of the Kilauea eruption.
COURTESY USGS A view of the eruption from the northwest rim of the crater.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY USGS

A view of the eruption from the northwest rim of the crater.

COURTESY USGS A view of the eruption from the northwest rim of the crater.

Kilauea’s “Episode 27” eruption began at 9:05 a.m. today with lava fountains spewing from the north vent.

The fountains are now reaching heights of about 500 feet, while feeding multiple lava streams flowing into the Halemaumau crater floor. Fountain heights were expected to increase within the next hour or so.

National Weather Service forecasters said winds are blowing from the northeast to east direction and field observations show actual wind conditions are more variable. “Consequently, at this time it is uncertain what direction volcanic gas emissions and tephra from the lava fountain may be distributed around Halemaʻumaʻu,” forecasters reported.

At approximately 7:27 a.m. today, small, sporadic dome fountains spewed from the north vent before the start of Episode 27. The fountains grew in vigor over the next hour and a half until becoming taller at 9:05 a.m. today.

Since Dec. 23, 2024, most episodes of the lava fountains have lasted a day or less and were separated by pauses in eruption activity for at least several days.

The volcano alert level remains at watch while the aviation color code remains at orange. All current activity is confined to Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide