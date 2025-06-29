Kilauea eruption resumes with lava fountains reaching 500 feet

Kilauea’s “Episode 27” eruption began at 9:05 a.m. today with lava fountains spewing from the north vent.

The fountains are now reaching heights of about 500 feet, while feeding multiple lava streams flowing into the Halemaumau crater floor. Fountain heights were expected to increase within the next hour or so.

National Weather Service forecasters said winds are blowing from the northeast to east direction and field observations show actual wind conditions are more variable. “Consequently, at this time it is uncertain what direction volcanic gas emissions and tephra from the lava fountain may be distributed around Halemaʻumaʻu,” forecasters reported.

At approximately 7:27 a.m. today, small, sporadic dome fountains spewed from the north vent before the start of Episode 27. The fountains grew in vigor over the next hour and a half until becoming taller at 9:05 a.m. today.

Since Dec. 23, 2024, most episodes of the lava fountains have lasted a day or less and were separated by pauses in eruption activity for at least several days.

The volcano alert level remains at watch while the aviation color code remains at orange. All current activity is confined to Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.