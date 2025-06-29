PUC approves 18.1% temporary rate hike for Young Brothers

The state Public Utilities Commission approved Friday an 18.1% temporary rate increase for Young Brothers LLC, effective Tuesday. The move comes in response to the company’s claims of financial distress that it says threatens its ability to maintain essential interisland shipping services.

The approved increase is lower than the 25% originally requested by the company and will remain in effect through Dec. 31, or until Young Brothers’ pending general rate case is resolved — whichever comes first. The commission also approved a temporary 2% increase to the Island Agricultural Product Discount for both container and less-than-container load shipments to support local farmers.

Young Brothers must hold hybrid community meetings on each affected island to explain the increase and gather public input. The commission also will conduct a thorough investigation into the company’s financial health and long-term viability without ongoing rate hikes.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to participate in the meetings and submit public comments referencing Docket No. 2024-0255 on the commission’s website.