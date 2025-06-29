Column: A blueprint to take down game rooms

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi recently signed into law three bills aimed at dismantling illegal game rooms — long-standing sources of crime and community frustration across Oahu (“Mayor Blangiardi signs laws to shutter illegal game rooms,” Star-Advertiser, June 20). These new laws build on the foundation laid by “Operation Follow Through” (OFT), an initiative launched by the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) well before the legislation was introduced.

The article noted: “To permanently shut down these unlawful yet lucrative ventures has proven difficult for HPD, as illicit gambling parlors that are discovered, investigated and, via search warrants and police raids, ultimately closed down, tend to quickly reopen … ” The cycle of raids followed by quick reopenings had become a game of whack-a-mole — frustrating law enforcement and offering only temporary relief to impacted neighborhoods.

In 2023, HPD’s District 5 Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) identified 24 active game rooms in the Kalihi area alone. Some locations had operated for years, repeatedly raided but continually reopened. Cpl. Alexander “Alika” Watson recognized a missing link in the enforcement chain: the property owners. While operators were arrested, the landowners who allowed these operations on their property often escaped accountability — and, in many cases, allowed new game rooms to reestablish themselves after prior raids.

To close this loophole, Watson devised Operation Follow Through, an interagency initiative involving HPD, the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD), and the Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP). Together, these agencies broadened enforcement efforts beyond criminal violations to include a wide range of civil code violations commonly found in illegal game rooms.

These violations included:

>> Fire code breaches, such as inadequate emergency exits and lack of fire suppression systems.

>> Building code infractions, including unpermitted construction and structural alterations.

>> Electrical code violations, due to faulty wiring for gaming machines and security doors.

>> Land use ordinance violations, for improper use and occupancy of commercial or residential spaces.

After each game room raid, these agencies conducted follow-up inspections. Notices of violation and orders assessing fines — and in some cases liens — were issued directly to property owners. Faced with mounting legal and financial pressure, owners were compelled to shut down operations, remove illegal modifications, and abandon plans to reopen.

At this time, OFT has permanently closed 30 game rooms and one concert venue in Kalihi, with newer game rooms in various stages of enforcement.

This multi-agency collaboration proved that sustained, jurisdictional expertise and coordinated enforcement works — producing results that individual raids could not. The recent passage of Bill 12 strengthens this approach by increasing penalties on landowners who knowingly lease or use their property for gambling operations, and creates a vehicle to institutionalize the interagency structure and expansion of OFT islandwide.

Operation Follow Through is more than a crackdown; it’s a blueprint — showing how focused cooperation can produce lasting change and restore peace to neighborhoods long plagued by game rooms.

Dawn Takeuchi Apuna is director of the city Department of Planning and Permitting.