As we close out Pride Month, we also mark the one-year anniversary of the Hawaii State LGBTQ+ Commission. We reflect not just on milestones reached, but on the deep commitment that guides our work — to uplift and protect Hawaii’s diverse mahu, LGBTQIA+, QTPI+ and MVPFAFF+ communities. The journey has only just begun, but the past year has already proven what we can accomplish together when we center equity, visibility and community.

When the commission was established, it came with a clear mission: to amplify the voices for our rainbow communities across all islands and bridge the gap between them and state government. One year later, we’re proud to say we’ve honored this mission with action, heart and presence.

This year, we participated in four different Pride celebrations — in every county of our state. From marching alongside our community and connecting with LGBTQIA+ʻohana on Maui, Kauai, Oahu and Hawaii island, we showed that no island and no identity is ever forgotten. Pride is not just a celebration; it’s a declaration that we belong, we resist, and we persist.

We’ve responded in real time to attacks against our communities — whether they came from outside or within the state. From hate-fueled national rhetoric to local challenges, the commission has stood firm. Our statements are not just words — they are shields and spotlights, offering both protection and visibility when our people need it most.

And we made real progress this year. While we didn’t achieve everything we set out to do, what we accomplished was meaningful and, in many ways, extraordinary — especially when compared to what we’re witnessing on the continent and at the federal level. Across the country, LGBTQIA+ rights are under relentless attack. Our trans, gender-nonconforming and intersex ohana in particular are being targeted by cruel legislation, hateful rhetoric and systemic discrimination. In contrast, Hawai i has stood as a beacon of hope, showing the nation what it means to lead with aloha, courage and inclusion.

The commission helped with the effort to pass a constitutional amendment to remove discriminatory language from our state’s founding document — a historic win that brings us closer to the inclusive future Hawaii deserves. And for the first time, Pride flags flew proudly at the state Capitol. We partnered with Lei Pua ‘Ala: Queer Histories of Hawai‘i to help make that happen, and in doing so, helped our community see itself reflected in the seat of power.

We launched the first-ever Queer Day at the Capitol, bringing queer voices directly to lawmakers. The halls of power must echo with the voices of those who have too often been left out. That day wasn’t just a political event — it was a celebration of civic pride and queer resilience. To assist everyone, know the correct terms and understand the acronyms for our community, we launched the first-ever state-sponsored LGBTQIA+ Inclusive Glossary.

Throughout the year, we co-sponsored two local LGBTQ+ conferences, supporting grassroots organizers and helping shape policy conversations that reflect lived realities. Our commissioners also represented Hawaii in four major conferences, sharing our unique stories while learning from others on the frontlines of queer liberation around the globe.

Every month, without fail, the commission has convened. These meetings are more than bureaucratic check-ins — they are spaces where strategy, community and culture converge to guide our work. We are laying a foundation for generations to come.

We know our work is far from over. The threats facing LGBTQIA+ people are real and growing. But so is all of our power, our purpose, and our presence. The Hawaii State LGBTQ+ Commission was created to ensure that LGBTQ+ people have a permanent seat at the table. That seat is now firmly occupied — and we’re using it.

To everyone who has supported us, marched with us, testified with us, or simply lived authentically in a world that often tells you not to — we see you, we thank you, and we’re just getting started.

Here’s to one year of action standing on the shoulders of all those that came before us — and to the many more ahead.

Kathleen O’Dell, Ph.D., is chair and Michael Golojuch, Jr., is vice chair, respectively, of the Hawaii State LGBTQ+ Commission.