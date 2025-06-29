Letter: City Council moves to consolidate power

With due respect, after reading the paper recently, I was surprised to learn about City Council Resolution 170 (“Honolulu City Council leadership changes proposed,” Star-Advertiser, June 17). It is very apparent that City Council Chair Tommy Waters is continuing his selfish ways by consolidating the Council’s top positions to support the greed of certain members, while stifling the voices of dessent. This is political gamesmanship.

The citizens have witnessed the ravenous leadership of Waters and Esther Kia‘aina, along with several other current and past Council members. We have lost faith that this Council will put the needs of the community and its citizens above their own. Representatives like Waters, Kia‘aina, Val Okimoto and Scott Nishimoto are lame ducks that need to be replaced, not elevated to continue their pillaging of Honolulu taxpayers. Waters should be admonished as ring leader of this action.

Richard Marshall

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter