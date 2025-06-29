Letter: GOP is last bulwark of U.S. democracy

America shouldn’t be relying on the courts to counter Donald Trump’s anti-American actions, such as all of his executive orders. The courts are helpful, but they’re after-the-fact actions that almost always arrive when damage has already been done.

No, the right people to stop Trump’s actions are the U.S. senators and congressmen. In particular, the right people for the job are Republicans, since they now control the Senate and House.

We need to do everything possible to get those Republican senators and congressmen to do the right thing, to take a stand against Trump and for America. They are our only hope to ensure that the future of America is a truly American, constitutional democracy.

Join the fight.

Roger Garrett

Kapahulu

