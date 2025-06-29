Letter: Make school lunch tastier, not healthier

I think school lunches right now are a problem. According to a survey I created and administered to other Hawaii high school students, the majority would rather eat unhealthy school lunches than the healthy school lunches they would sometimes eat.

I propose schools should make menus more appealing to students. A number of students get their primary nutrition from school lunches. For others, school lunch is their only meal for the whole day. Students should have a school menu that would satisfy them every day, with selections including meals like spaghetti and fried chicken — meals that actually taste good.

Some may argue that school lunch should be more healthy, especially if it’s a student’s only meal. However, it’s better to give them an option they might eat, rather than making them go hungry by offering something they won’t eat.

Miken Sonish

Aiea

EXPRESS YOURSELF

