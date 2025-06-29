Letter: Trump doing best for country, world

President Donald Trump is always met with criticism and opposition from the Democrats. Everything is about making him look bad, yet they never propose any solutions.

How can sending in the National Guard to Los Angeles to help control the riots be bad? Now, he has worked out a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Many Democrats are actually hoping it fails and they go back to war.

Any independent, thinking person will agree that with Trump’s show of strength, there is now hope for peace in the Middle East. All Americans should be proud and be supporting him in trying to make the world a better and safer place for everyone.

Clark Himeda

Kuliouou

