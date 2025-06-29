Editorial: Lessons to learn from tragic Lahaina wildfire

The investigations and reports on the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire that devastated Lahaina are complete. Both state and county governments have been shocked to attention by the loss and tragedy, and new policies, practices and programs have supplanted the complacent approach of years past. Money has been allotted and commitments made. Now, the responsibility turns to: us.

Much collective effort will be required to ensure that the state’s communities prepare and protect themselves, and that emergency planners do not overlook another growing threat or delay in preparing for the next threatened disaster. Citizens must stay alert to dangers in and around their homes. Voters must demand first responders are trained and equipped for “the big one,” whether fire, storm or hurricane.

And with the reminder that creeping complacency is itself a risk factor, the public eye must remain firmly trained on Hawaii’s new state fire marshal, a position re-inaugurated after more than 45 years, and the work of the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO), a nonprofit with expertise in fire danger and fire prevention that now has an integral role in statewide fire safety planning.

Many of us will need to work to acquire new habits — such as signing up for emergency alerts, following the announcements and recommendations of these expert organizations, or cleaning out flammable plants or yard waste that’s close to the house.

Some time we’d rather spend relaxing must be spent participating in neighborhood safety hui, or listening in on state and county safety briefings. Ultimately, however, public acceptance and participation are key to bringing fire danger to the lowest possible levels.

The state’s June 19 announcement that the official investigation into state and county West Maui fire response was complete emphasizes the state’s initiative in reviving a fire marshal’s office and elevating HWMO. And these are significant advances — so long as state government and the public continue to support the agencies with funding and to monitor them for performance in delivering the lifesaving information Hawaii’s communities need.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Within Maui County, the Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has been transformed. Derided for its failures as Lahaina burned, MEMA now has new leadership, a staff that has grown from nine to 22, new technology to expedite its emergency response and an emphasis on communicating with — i.e., warning and informing — the public. This, too, has been an essential step.

The state’s formal investigation — done in four phases by the Fire Safety Research Institute, a nonprofit contractor — began three days after the massive fire. But it didn’t take a study to see that MEMA was definitively unprepared for a crisis — so unprepared, in fact, that MEMA staff had no idea Lahaina was being engulfed by flames. Or that Maui’s first responders were under-equipped for and overmatched by the roaring, wind-propelled fire. The first-phase report served to pin down those facts, with an extensive, minute-by-minute detailing. That information powerfully made plain the extent to which the county and state chose to ignore signs of risk, the inadequate preventative action taken to reduce fire hazards, and the hobbling of police and fire crews who had insufficient safety gear and inadequate emergency communication ability.

The 2023 wildfires, sparked by fallen power lines, driven by wind and fueled by drought-dried overgrowth in swaths of open land, swept through Lahaina, killing 102 people, displacing thousands, destroying more than 2,000 structures and causing $5.5 billion in damage. Uncontrolled fire also burned through homes and open land in Upcountry Maui on that day, with the fires comprising one of the state’s deadliest, and most terrifying, catastrophes.

In January, the third report on the Maui fires was released, including 10 immediate priorities. The top two: to engage HWMO in a leadership role; and to hire a state fire marshal. These have been done, and now the real work begins: minimizing fire hazards and maximizing response capabilities. Fire Marshal Dori Booth and HWMO are key to these goals.

For both organizations, and the state, effectiveness hinges on reaching the public — including communities that aren’t tuned in to the usual channels, often also those most at risk. Just as innovation is required to upgrade response capabilities, it’s also required in planning and executing fire safety messaging and assistance. Data-driven decision-making must be incorporated, both to identify and focus on high-risk sites and to document improvements.

The fire marshal has announced that her office will be guided by a state wildlife strategy, now under development. Careful assessment of Hawaii’s unique landscape and unique risks will be required, as will attention to information from the public in crafting a strategy.

By incorporating innovation and up-to-date technology, staff training and public cooperation, Hawaii can become a wildfire-ready and wildfire-resilient state. It must.