Kokua Line: How quickly can crown flower sap damage eyes?

Question: Auwe! Online there are a lot of people teaching how to make lei, which is great, but they also need to warn people about picking the flowers because some are toxic!

Answer: There are many lei-making tutorials on social media platforms. As you said, many focus on crafting the lei, not on picking or preparing the blossoms and leaves. You raise an important safety warning, especially for do-it-yourselfers harvesting their own lei materials.

Dr. Nancy Chen of Ka­polei Eye Care said the milky sap of the crown flower plant is especially toxic, and recently she’s seen more patients who suffered serious eye injuries after picking or handling crown flowers without wearing protective gear.

“It can be severe — even to blindness. If the sap gets in the eye, the No. 1 thing to do is rinse it out immediately and seek medical attention that day. Don’t wait. It won’t get better on its own. It starts with a burning red eye but can progress to essentially melting the eye if left untreated,” Chen, an ophthalmologist, said in a telephone interview last week.

It’s not professional lei- makers she sees with these injuries, but DIY-ers making lei for graduation, going-away parties and other celebrations. She said that anyone picking or handling crown flowers should know that:

>> Getting crown flower sap in your eyes causes a burning irritation that can progress quickly to temporary or permanent vision loss in severe cases. Contact with the skin can cause rash and irritation. Ingestion also is toxic.

If such exposure occurs:

>> Eye contact: Immediately flush eyes with water for at least 15 minutes. Seek prompt medical attention. “Do not skip seeing an ophthalmologist on the same day,” she said.

>> Skin contact: Wash the affected area with soap and water. Consult a doctor if irritation persists.

>> Ingestion: Do not induce vomiting. Seek immediate medical attention.

Cutting or breaking the stems releases the sap. To avoid exposure while picking or handling crown flowers:

>> Wear protective gear — gloves and safety goggles (eye protection).

>> Don’t touch your eyes.

>> Wash hands with soap and water afterward, even if you were wearing gloves.

>> Keep children and pets away from crown flowers.

>> Educate others about the risks and the needed precautions. This gets back to the reader’s concern.

Chen said other common Hawaii plants, including plumeria and mango, also have potentially toxic sap that can injure eyes, but the worst cases she’s seen lately involved crown flowers. The severity often depends on how long the person waited to seek treatment. “Do not go to bed thinking your eye will feel better in the morning. It will be worse,” she said. Instead, rinse the eye as soon as the sap gets in it and then seek medical treatment right away.

Treatment for eye injuries caused by crown flower sap may include antibiotics and steroids.

The University of Hawaii’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience has guides to growing plants for Hawaiian lei on its website, which include warnings about plants that need special handling for safety reasons. For more information, go to cms.ctahr.hawaii.edu and search the publications section.

Q: Being low on funds, a friend told me that I could become somewhat of a roving salesman and that since I am 65 I don’t need a peddler’s license. Is this true?

A: It’s true that a peddler’s license from the City and County of Honolulu is not required of peddlers age 60 and older, according to the Revised Ordinances of Honolulu Sec. 29-6.1. But plenty of other rules on what and where you can sell would still apply. For location restrictions on Oahu, see ROH Sec. 29-6.2(c), 808ne.ws/46hZNks.

Mahalo

Mahalo to the driver with quick reflexes who averted what could have been a big wreck on the H-1 near the Waipahu/Waikele exit. The driver of the car that nearly caused the accident was oblivious as he swerved into an occupied lane. The driver who was about to be hit (right ahead of me) managed to accelerate onto the shoulder and then ease back into traffic once the danger had passed. It was impressive to witness! — A reader

