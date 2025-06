A low-income rental apartment project under construction at 330 Kuulei Road in Kailua is located near known Native Hawaiian burials, but no iwi kupuna have been discovered at the site.

The beachside town of Kailua could be designated a burial ground, affording more protection to a roughly estimated 3,000 unmarked ancient Hawaiian graves located in the community built largely on sand.

A city commission is pushing for the designation and recently received support from representatives of a state agency overseeing Hawaii law pertaining to historic burials and the city Department of Planning and Permitting.

The proposal from the Oahu Historic Preservation Commission also is envisioned as a potential model that could be used in other parts of the island, or the state, with known widespread concentrations of iwi kupuna, the ancestral bones of Native Hawaiians.

The endeavor by the 2-year-old commission stems from a request by the Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs to address what the nonprofit organization describes as unacceptable instances of iwi kupuna being dug up at residential and commercial construction projects in Kailua without sufficient care or awareness of the risk of desecrating graves considered sacred by many Hawaiians.

Thomas Dye, a commission member and retired state archaeologist, said the proposal aims to reduce indiscriminate burial excavations and result in more burials preserved in place without culturally insensitive disturbances.

“Through my long career, I’ve seen way too many crushed babies, broken skulls, snapped femurs in backhoe buckets, and I don’t want to see that again,” he said during a Tuesday commission meeting.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Kailua sand berm

Since 1933, at least 338 iwi kupuna have been unearthed in Kailua, including at least 157 after the 1990 enactment of a state law to protect historic Hawaiian burials, according to the Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs.

Of the 157, 85 were disturbed during home improvement or renovation projects involving excavation, including installation of swimming pools, the organization claims.

Such concentration is due to the Windward Oahu town and the neighboring Mokapu Peninsula to the north and Waimanalo to the south being built largely on a berm of sand.

The association contends the number of known disturbed burials in Kailua makes the area a wahi kanu, or burial place, needing heightened protection.

In October 2023, Oahu’s preservation commission, formed earlier that year, received a resolution from the association asking for help to designate Kailua as a wahi kanu. Three members of the commission, including Dye, conducted their own research and found the association’s claims plausible and deserving action.

“It appears that historic preservation practice in Kailua has missed the forest for the trees,” the three commissioners said in a March 2024 report. “It is sobering to consider the limited benefit that historic preservation currently provides for burials in the Kailua sand berm.”

Burial estimate

The report by Dye, Hawaiian archaeology expert Kehaunani Abad and historic preservation architect Glenn Mason estimated that about 3,000 sets of iwi kupuna remain in the Kailua sand berm, based on an estimate that only 10% of Kailua has been excavated for development and resulted in 338 burial discoveries cited by the association.

“This estimate is admittedly speculative; nevertheless, it points clearly to the potential magnitude of the historic preservation task, which will require cooperative action to accomplish,” the report said.

Report authors said little excavation occurred during original development of homes in the community, and that most sites in Kailua documented as being sensitive for burials were common lands during the Hawaiian Kingdom that could have served as a burial ground for long-ago residents of the area.

“The community burial ground is mostly intact,” the report said. “It likely comprises thousands of individuals.”

One recent cause for concern has been at the site of a low-income rental apartment project under construction at 330 Kuulei Road in a vicinity of known burials.

Nick Belluzzo, president of the Society for Hawaiian Archaeology, said at an April Oahu Island Burial Council meeting that the State Historic Preservation Division, which governs Hawaii’s historic burial law, requested an archaeological survey of the site to test for the presence of iwi kupuna but that DPP issued construction permits with no such requirement.

In another case, iwi kupuna were discovered in June 2023 in sand excavated from a pool construction project at a Kaimi Street home. The association reported that bones were found in a pile of sand next to the excavated pit, in the back of a dump truck hauling sand from the pit and on a site for two horse corrals in Waimanalo where sand from the pit was being transferred for use.

The nonprofit described this incident as a debacle in part because no survey was required prior to construction despite the home being within a seven-block area where it said more than 125 iwi kupuna have been unearthed since 1933, including the most recent case that occurred directly across the street.

Kihei de Silva, a board officer of the Kailua Hawaiian Civic Club, told the commission at its Tuesday meeting that desecration of iwi kupuna in Kailua is happening as though there was no state law protecting historic burials.

Dye said the plea for help from de Silva and others deserves action.

“Kihei first came to us,” Dye recalled during Tuesday’s meeting, “and described how he and his colleagues over in Kailua come to these construction sites where the backhoes are digging and they see the disturbed bones of their ancestors and they cry into the hole.”

Action plan

The commission’s proposal is for SHPD and DPP to make Kailua, or parts of Kailua, subject to special standards for protecting iwi kupuna.

Under the proposal, SHPD would establish “Kailua community burial ground” boundaries within which certain protections for burials would be required for projects involving excavation.

For such areas, DPP would automatically refer such development project plans to SHPD for review, and SHPD would not exempt small projects, including single-family home construction, from review as they are now.

Dye said some parts of Kailua with relatively new sand deposits could be excluded, and that there could be different levels of protection for other areas determined by concentrations of known burials.

One level of protection could include a full historic preservation review prior to construction. Another level may require monitoring during construction to provide culturally sensitive treatment of remains if found.

If iwi kupuna are discovered during an archaeological survey, which could be standardized for Kailua, then those remains and any subsequently discovered at the same project would be subject to treatment determined in part by the burial council.

Currently, iwi kupuna discovered during excavation work absent an archaeological survey are treated as inadvertent, or unanticipated, discoveries and aren’t subject to council decisions that consider the wishes of lineal or cultural descendants of ancestors from the area who also play a role in determining whether to relocate remains or preserve them in place.

The contention by the commission, the association, the archaeology society and others is that no discoveries of iwi kupuna in Kailua should be unanticipated.

To offset costs for archaeological surveys and monitoring within envisioned Kailua burial ground boundary areas, tax credits could be made available to property owners who pursue ground-disturbing construction projects and would become, as Dye put it, burial stewards.

Susan Lebo, SHPD archaeology branch chief, offered her personal support for the proposal.

“We’re happy to help,” she said at the commission meeting. “We’re happy to work together.”

Alex Beatty, acting chief of DPP’s land use permits division, also said the proposal sounded worth pursuing.

“I think a lot of this sounds reasonable,” he told commissioners.

De Silva said he’s willing to help in any way possible, but also expressed skepticism of government agencies making meaningful changes and questioned the degree to which Kailua community members would embrace being burial stewards rather than owners of swimming pools.

Belluzzo, who in addition to leading the archaeology society heads the local office of cultural and heritage resources firm ASM, also offered a mix of support and skepticism. But he encouraged everyone to achieve the commission’s goal.

“It’s time, and it’s not just for Kailua,” he said. “It’s providing a road map for other communities. … This is important for the whole state.”