UH to decommission third Mauna Kea telescope

Another telescope on Mauna Kea is set to be decommissioned.

The University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy is officially initiating the decommissioning process for the UH-owned UKIRT telescope, formerly known as the United Kingdom Infrared Telescope.

This marks another important milestone in UH’s long-term commitment to responsible stewardship of the mauna, according to a UH announcement.

UKIRT will be the third Mauna Kea observatory to be decommissioned under UH’s Mauna Kea Comprehensive Management Plan, following Caltech Submillimeter Observatory and UH Hilo Hoku Ke‘a Observatory, both completed in 2024.

“I am glad to see us making progress on our commitment to decommission another facility on the mauna,” UH-Hilo Chancellor Bonnie Irwin said in the announcement. “Just as importantly, we do this work with the full awareness of the cultural and environmental significance of this place.”

The UKIRT decommissioning will be done in close coordination with UH-Hilo’s Center for Maunakea Stewardship. CMS will consult with the Maunakea Stewardship and Oversight Authority and “engage the Hawaii Island community throughout the process.”

“This is a deeply meaningful process for UH and the broader community,” said Greg Chun, executive director of CMS. “Decommissioning is more than physical removal, it’s about honoring our commitments, restoring the aina, and engaging with cultural and community voices every step of the way.”

The process will begin with the submission of a notice of intent to decommission followed by a request for proposals. The selected company will be required to coordinate with CMS and follow the Decommissioning Plan for the Mauna Kea Observatories.

On-site work to remove the telescope will begin once the planning, permitting and consultation processes are complete.

According to the UH announcement, the CSO and Hoku Ke‘a decommissionings set a precedent for enhancing the cultural sensitivity of those working on large construction projects on the mauna.

Crews underwent cultural training, and Native Hawaiian protocol was carefully integrated into each stage of the process, from deconstruction to restoration.

The UKIRT Observatory began operations in 1979 and was originally built and operated by the United Kingdom’s science agencies. Over the decades, it has contributed to significant scientific advancements and helped establish Hawaii as a global center for astronomical research.

UKIRT is especially known for extending infrared survey imaging to unprecedented depths and coverage.

In 2014, ownership of the observatory was transferred to IfA after the UK ended its funding for the facility.

In recent years, the U.S. Naval Observatory became the principal sponsor of UKIRT operations, enabling an all-sky infrared survey that has supported a wide range of astrophysical research and enhanced the Celestial Reference Frame, a critical system used for global positional measurements, including GPS.

“It was decided that the decommissioning process would begin once the all-sky survey is complete,” said Doug Simons, director at IfA. “I am deeply grateful for the USNO’s support in recent years. Right up to the end, UKIRT remained highly productive and will leave a lasting scientific legacy.”