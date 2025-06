Board members are given lei by Hawai‘i Tourism Authority staff during the June HTA board meeting on Thursday at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Last week’s grilling of the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority by state legislators resembled a cat batting a mouse around for amusement before eating it.

Lawmakers at the hearing called by Rep. Adrian Tam and Sen. Lynn DeCoite, tourism chairs of their respective houses, were outraged the state is on the hook for a $100,000 luau as part of a $1.5 million marketing deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

They battered HTA’s interim President and CEO Caroline Anderson about her leadership deficiencies, staffing shortages, late payments to vendors and an ugly fight involving finance chief Isaac Choy, who was put on leave over allegations of racism and sexism and then sued the agency, claiming retaliation for exposing wrongful spending.

Sens. Glenn Wakai and Donna Mercado Kim had their usual sound bites as lawmakers railed about the chaos at the agency, which hasn’t had a permanent CEO in two years, during which key leaders have left and major contractors have fumed.

In the end, the hearing was just a big belch of hot air contributing to the warming of the planet as the mouse swirled down the legislative gullet.

They were beating on an HTA that soon will no longer exist. The once-independent board will be reduced to an advisory committee, and Gov. Josh Green has said he’ll ask all current members to resign so he can appoint a fresh slate. A new CEO will be appointed and report to the governor. The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism will absorb most HTA functions.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

And much responsibility for the chaos legislators derided lays at their own feet for constantly meddling and changing the rules on funding and governance.

HTA was originally a mostly independent agency with a dedicated source of funding of about $80 million a year from the hotel room tax. It had a clear mission: marketing programs to promote Hawaii tourism, our leading economic driver responsible for one of every five jobs here.

Then in 2021, the Legislature stripped its autonomy by taking away the dedicated funding and making HTA grovel for money before lawmakers each year, its budget reduced to $63 million. The change gave legislators far more opportunity to micromanage the agency’s operations.

Lawmakers muddied HTA’s mission by adding destination management to its duties along with tourism marketing, leaving it with the contradictory responsibilities of attracting more tourists to Hawaii while addressing concerns we host too many.

This year’s changes basically blew everything up, and lawmakers are still full of ideas about further changes such as folding HTA entirely into DBEDT and splitting promotion and destination management between different departments.

We’ve reached a point where the endless fiddling has left HTA broken beyond repair, and the answer isn’t more fiddling.

The problem has always been that we’ve had no clear and measurable goals for what we want tourism in Hawaii to look like, no blueprint to work from. Our greatest need is to draw a workable plan for the future of tourism that aligns economic reality, public sentiment and the industry’s own promotion.

Only with a clear mission and stable leadership can we devise an organizational structure able to balance tourism marketing and destination management without the chaos of recent years.

Reach David Shapiro at volcanicash@gmail.com.