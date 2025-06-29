Dave Reardon: Memories of Cindy Luis’ achievements bring her celebration back to life

Retired Honolulu Star-Advertiser sports journalist Cindy Luis was honored at the 2024 UH Circle of Honor banquet at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel. She became the first female sportswriter at the Honolulu Star-Bulletin in 1981.

A portion of Cindy Luis’ trophies and memorabilias remains at her home, including a trophy of Cindy being voted the best girl athlete in her high school.

Seeing Cindy Luis’ trophy for best girl athlete at her high school took me back 27 years.

But on Saturday, during the celebration of the life of one of best sports journalists in the history of Hawaii, the trophy was just one of many, many items signifying achievement, love and nostalgia lining the walls in Cindy’s home in Kailua while family, colleagues and others shared memories of Cindy, who died in her sleep three months ago at age 70.

Cindy’s son, Tiff Wells, estimated between 500 and 600 people came through the home to pay respects Saturday.

This was a day after her ashes were scattered off Lanikai Beach.

“It was beautiful, surreal,” said Tiff, who followed in Cindy’s steps in sports media and is the radio voice of University of Hawaii volleyball. “She took on a very strong love of the ocean and the beach. It was very fitting that her paddling sisters organized the event.”

When Cindy missed practice on the morning of March 16, friends knew something was wrong.

“I was walking down the beach and noticed her six-man canoe crew heading out from Lanikai Beach, and there was an open seat — Cindy’s,” said Ann Auman, a retired journalism professor at UH whom Cindy introduced to canoe paddling.

Friends checked on her immediately, because Cindy was so reliable. She was soon found unresponsive in her bed, apparently having died peacefully in her sleep overnight.

Tiff and others were surprised, because she had not been ill.

Hundreds from Cindy’s many circles were stunned and saddened; thousands if you included the readers who loved her expertise and knack for telling a great human interest story. She had recently retired but was still living a full life, including continuing studies of Hawaiian history and culture and working as a docent at ‘Iolani Palace.

Cindy and I started working at the Honolulu Star-Bulletin within a couple of weeks of each other in 1982. She was the first female full-time sportswriter in the paper’s history, and later became the first sports editor of a daily newspaper in Hawaii. I was just a copyboy and part-time stringer, but she always treated me with kindness and respect.

In 1998, she sent me off with a fond farewell to a job in Florida with a going away party at the same Kailua home. At that time there wasn’t a lot of memorabilia on the walls.

But I do remember that trophy.

It was smaller than some of those that 6-year-olds get now just for being on a team. It was about the same size as the ones my brother and I received when we won a Little League championship when we were 9 and 11, about a year before Cindy earned her hardware for much greater achievements at University High in San Diego.

When I first saw it, I asked if it was for being the top scorer or rebounder on her basketball team.

“No, see the inscription,” she said.

After a closer look, I realized this was for being the most outstanding girl athlete in the entire school.

It was a turning point in my view of sports gender equity issues. There was nothing wrong with the trophy; I just thought that there should have been something bigger for the best athlete in the entire school.

But that was in 1973. Girls sports were often a second thought. It makes me think about Cindy in a different way; in addition to super smart, athletic, gifted as a writer and kind, she was also tough. I don’t think she ever threw a punch, but she was a fighter.

Cindy would bristle if I dared to even think of her as my work mom. She’s only six years older than I am.

Plus she already had a work son — who also happened to be her actual son. Tiff worked with us as a sports clerk from 2010 to 2021.

I think of her as my work big sister, and I think she’d be OK with that. At times she irked me (and I know I did the same to her), but she had my back for the important things.

Two years after that going away party, one of her first moves as sports editor was to hire me.

When she came through Gainesville with the UH volleyball team in December 1998, we had a very nice visit.

“I can tell this is good for you now,” she told me. “But, eventually, you should come home.”

And then she made that happen.

Then, in 2017, when she became her mom’s caretaker and could no longer teach class, she recommended me as her replacement. I didn’t have a degree, but Auman took a chance on me anyway. I’ve been teaching since, and finally got my BA in journalism in 2021 — thanks to Cindy, Ann and academic counselor Dawn Nishida.

A week or so after Cindy hired me in 2000, Nick Abramo filled another opening on the sports staff. If you know Nick, it won’t surprise you that he somehow got a reference to Bill Walton into a poignant tribute to our departed work sister.

“I will always be indebted to her for that opportunity — that push, so to speak — that allowed my career to blossom,” Nick said Saturday. “Cindy is truly missed by so many people in the sports community, and she will live on in the memory of those she wrote about and crossed paths with in her decades-long career. Like another UCLA alum she became a ‘Trail Blazer’ … and really made her mark in her chosen path.”