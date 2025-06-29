Hawaii gets Arizona transfer with fond memories of paradise

Three years ago, best friends Jack Berg and Ryan Gerlitz and some family members took a trip to paradise.

They toured Oahu, watched every sunset, and even attended a baseball game between the University of Hawaii and Washington State at Les Murakami Stadium.

It would be the last trip for Ryan’s mother, Victoria Gerlitz, who was suffering from cancer and other ailments. Two weeks after they returned to Everett, Wash., Victoria died.

Now Berg, a left-handed pitcher, will return to Honolulu as a member of this coming season’s Rainbow Warriors. Berg, who pitched for the University of Arizona this past season, reached an agreement to transfer to UH. Utility infielder Tino Bethancourt also announced he is transferring from San Diego State to UH.

“It was a full-circle moment when I committed just knowing it was the last place I really got to cherish with her,” Berg said. “That was a beautiful trip I got to go on. It was the first time I’d ever seen Hawaii. To go back there (as a UH player), I think, is a beautiful thing.”

Despite enduring several injuries during his career, Berg was regarded as one of the top pitching prospects in the NCAA transfer portal.

Berg missed his junior season and most of his senior year at Mount Si High School after suffering an elbow injury that required so-called Tommy John surgery.

During his sophomore year at Tacoma Community College, Berg suffered a torn labrum. In two years at Tacoma, he was 5-0 with a 0.79 ERA while averaging 11.02 strikeouts per nine innings.

Last year, Berg transferred to Arizona, and was designated as the Wildcats’ Saturday starter. But he suffered a herniated disc in his back and other ailments, hindering his lone season with the Wildcats.

“I love the people there, and it was nothing but great times, but it wasn’t the right spot for me,” Berg said of his decision to transfer.

Berg, who is fully healthy, received recruiting pitches from Oklahoma, South Carolina and Oregon State, among several schools. But he chose UH because of the coaches, the community and an opportunity to start.

“I know Hawaii is the right place in terms of the people who care for me there and being in an environment where I can pitch every weekend, as well,” Berg said.

Berg, who is 6 feet 4 and 202 pounds, has a repertoire of a four-seam fastball, sinker, changeup and slider. He developed the slider at Arizona. “I took it and ran with it,” Berg said. “It’s been my pitch. I can throw my slider 2-0 for a strike or 0-2 for a strikeout. I have a lot of trust in that pitch.”

Berg’s aim is apparent in his hobby, where he uses a Sony a6000 camera to capture, edit and upload photos and videos to his social media platforms.

Bethancourt brings experience and versatility. Although he can play both middle-infield positions, he has been most productive as a corner infielder. As a San Diego State junior in 2024, Bethancourt started 26 games at third base, 20 at first, and two as the designated hitter while producing a slash line of .275/.356/.451.

Last fall ball, he hit .380 with four home runs. But two weeks ahead of the 2025 season, he suffered a broken left hand when he was struck by a pitch. Initially targeting midseason for a return, he instead accepted a medical redshirt. When the Aztecs opted to change head coaches, Bethancourt applied for the portal.

“I’ve heard great things about Coach (Rich) Hill producing great infielders,” Bethancourt said. “I’m super excited about that. I’m an infielder. … I’m fired up. I’m excited to be a ’Bow.”

Bethancourt had a preview in March 2023, when the Aztecs played a three-game series against UH at Murakami Stadium. The ’Bows swept, but Bethancourt hit .308 with five RBIs.

“I absolutely fell in love with the environment,” he said. “The fan craze is so awesome there. That’s what drew me in. And, of course, it’s Hawaii. You can’t beat that.”