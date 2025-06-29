Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, June 29, 2025 76° Today's Paper

Sports

Remington Hirano rallies once again to capture Manoa Cup

By Kyle Sakamoto

Today Updated 12:11 a.m.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Remington Hirano held the Manoa Cup championship trophy after rallying to defeat Kolbe Irei 3 and 2.
1/5
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Remington Hirano held the Manoa Cup championship trophy after rallying to defeat Kolbe Irei 3 and 2.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Remington Hirano won the Manoa Cup after he drained a putt on the 16th hole and then pumped his fist in victory over Kolbe Irei.
2/5
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Remington Hirano won the Manoa Cup after he drained a putt on the 16th hole and then pumped his fist in victory over Kolbe Irei.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kolbe Irei hit from the rough onto the 15th green during Saturday’s scheduled 36-hole final.
3/5
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Kolbe Irei hit from the rough onto the 15th green during Saturday’s scheduled 36-hole final.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Remington Hirano hits from the 13th tee during the final round.
4/5
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Remington Hirano hits from the 13th tee during the final round.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM In a break from the traditional pool toss, Remington Hirano instead leaped into the pool at Oahu Country Club after winning the Manoa Cup on Saturday.
5/5
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

In a break from the traditional pool toss, Remington Hirano instead leaped into the pool at Oahu Country Club after winning the Manoa Cup on Saturday.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Remington Hirano held the Manoa Cup championship trophy after rallying to defeat Kolbe Irei 3 and 2.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Remington Hirano won the Manoa Cup after he drained a putt on the 16th hole and then pumped his fist in victory over Kolbe Irei.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kolbe Irei hit from the rough onto the 15th green during Saturday’s scheduled 36-hole final.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Remington Hirano hits from the 13th tee during the final round.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM In a break from the traditional pool toss, Remington Hirano instead leaped into the pool at Oahu Country Club after winning the Manoa Cup on Saturday.
RELATED PHOTO GALLERY