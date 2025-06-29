Remington Hirano rallies once again to capture Manoa Cup

In a break from the traditional pool toss, Remington Hirano instead leaped into the pool at Oahu Country Club after winning the Manoa Cup on Saturday.

Kolbe Irei hit from the rough onto the 15th green during Saturday’s scheduled 36-hole final.

Remington Hirano won the Manoa Cup after he drained a putt on the 16th hole and then pumped his fist in victory over Kolbe Irei.

Remington Hirano claimed the 116th Manoa Cup on Saturday, took the ceremonial plunge into the pool at Oahu Country Club and called it “the swim of a lifetime.”

A short time earlier, Hirano pulled off the rally of a lifetime to beat Kolbe Irei 3-and-2 in the 36-hole Open Division final on a sunny day with light winds.

Hirano, who trailed by four through the first 12 holes, won six of the last nine holes to claim the event that is considered the state’s amateur match play championship.

“It’s always in the back of my mind, but I’ve never actually thought about jumping in. It was a cool experience and the swim of a lifetime,” Hirano said.

Irei was 3-up through 25 holes before Hirano won the eighth (26th), ninth, 11th, 12th, 13th and 15th. The two golfers halved the 10th, 14th and 16th.

Hirano took the lead with a 25-foot chip-in for birdie on No. 12. Irei’s putt to tie just lipped out.

“It’s definitely a little bit of a mental boost, for sure, especially being down all day,” he said. “Being able to chip-in and take the lead there was really big as far as momentum.”

Hirano dormied the match with a 7-foot birdie on No. 15. Just earlier, Irei missed a 7-foot birdie.

Hirano won it with a 25-foot birdie on the par-3 16th. Irei was standing over a 7-foot birdie attempt at the time.

“Kolbe is a great putter, so he was definitely going to have a chance to make that,” Hirano said. “I tried my best to roll it in. Happy that it fell.”

Hirano used a long putter during the tournament.

“I actually switched over maybe last February,” he said. “After I finished playing college golf, I took about six months off and tried to play again. Wasn’t playing as good with the short putter, so I just decided to try something new. For me now, golf is just for fun. I just want to be able to compete even if I have to do something a little bit different.”

Irei, a lefty, took a four-hole lead by winning Nos. 1, 6, 7, 10 and 12. Hirano won No. 2.

“I know Remington is a really good player. He came back from being down earlier this week, or yesterday, in fact,” said Irei, a cart barn attendant at OCC. “I knew I couldn’t let that lead slip away, but putts just didn’t fall on the second 18.”

This week, Hirano trailed by three through five holes in the round of 64, was down two through 11 in the quarterfinals and down four through eight in the semifinals.

“It’s definitely just as much a mental test as it is physical,” Hirano said. “I was down in most of my matches this week until the last few holes.”

Irei took at least a 3-up lead through nine holes in his previous five tournament matches.

Ryan Nagata, Hirano’s coach for about a year, said: “The most impressive thing today was, even though Remington was 4 down, he just never threw in the towel. He just kept grinding away, just kept slowly chipping away at it. In the end, it was actually his short game that saved him, which normally is not his strength.”

Nagata added Hirano “picks up quickly and he’s a very easy person to coach.”

Hirano, the No. 2 seed, won Monday’s qualifying round with a 3-under 68. He became the first medalist to win since Peter Jung in 2021. The medalist has now won the tournament five times since 1999. Irei was the No. 4 seed.

Two-time defending champion Joshua Hayashida was awarded the No. 1 seed.

An OCC official said Hirano was the second person to enter the pool, which just completed renovation and will open to the public next Saturday. The first person to go in was Manoa Cup women’s champion Kara Kaneshiro on Friday.

Hirano said he and Irei are “good buddies” who have played a lot of golf together the past two years.

The pair have had similar career trajectories.

Hirano, a Punahou alum, played four seasons at San Diego, then transferred to Hawaii as a graduate student for the 2022-23 season.

Irei, a Roosevelt graduate, played for UC Irvine for three seasons and transferred to Hawaii for his senior season in 2023-24.

Hirano, 25, and Irei, 23, each had lost to the same opponent in their only previous Manoa Cup final appearance. Hirano lost to Jung in 2021 and Irei fell to Jung in 2022.

Hirano and Irei also played in their first Manoa Cup at age 13.

“To finally be able to win this is surreal,” Hirano said. “I’ve only made it to the finals once before. To be able to get it done this time feels good. Happy with how it turned out this week. It was a long week. I played a lot of golf, but glad it’s done.”

Hirano said he will stay an amateur and attempt to qualify for USGA events on the mainland.

Irei said he’ll play in the U.S. Amateur final qualifying next week in San Diego, then attempt to get through the Asian Tour Q-School in November.