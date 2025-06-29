Remington Hirano rallies once again to capture Manoa Cup
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Remington Hirano held the Manoa Cup championship trophy after rallying to defeat Kolbe Irei 3 and 2.
Remington Hirano won the Manoa Cup after he drained a putt on the 16th hole and then pumped his fist in victory over Kolbe Irei.
Kolbe Irei hit from the rough onto the 15th green during Saturday’s scheduled 36-hole final.
Remington Hirano hits from the 13th tee during the final round.
In a break from the traditional pool toss, Remington Hirano instead leaped into the pool at Oahu Country Club after winning the Manoa Cup on Saturday.