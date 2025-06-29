Las Vegas Advisor: Resorts World cuts parking, resort fees

With industry numbers showing weakness in recent months, one major casino has decided to market by eliminating fees that have turned off many visitors since becoming the Las Vegas norm. Resorts World Las Vegas at center-­Strip announced in May that it was suspending paid parking. Then last week, Resorts followed up by eliminating resort fees for hotel guests. As of now, both no-fee policies are scheduled to remain in place throughout the summer. While other casinos haven’t followed suit with a rescinding of resort and parking fees for everyone, several have eliminated them in inclusive travel packages as they move into the traditional summer discounting season.

Hall of Excellence: In the works for more than two years, the Hall of Excellence museum opened last week at Fontainebleau. The display “honors some of the greatest moments in sports and entertainment history,” and the backers include football legend Tom Brady and sportscaster Jim Gray. The Hall is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and tickets are $35 general, $20 ages 5-15 and $30 for seniors, locals and military.

Show closing: The attempt to bring a value-­priced show downtown has hit a speed bump with the closing of Miss Behave’s Mavericks at the Plaza, a little more than eight months after it premiered. While the closing is being called a “hiatus,” the tea leaves indicate that a return isn’t likely.

Question: Which casinos will have fireworks shows for the Fourth?

Answer: Fireworks on Independence Day aren’t as elaborate as on New Year’s Eve, but there’ll still be plenty going on in the sky, with the Plaza doing honors downtown and Caesars Palace on the Strip. Others that have announced fireworks displays are Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch, M Resort and several other noncasino entities around town.

