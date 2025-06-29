Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 29, 2025
Lane Shibata of Hilo couldn’t resist the alluring menu of food truck Alohababy, parked along Harumi Street in the Ginza district of Tokyo. Photo by Arick Shibata.
“Ohana means family even Down Under,” said Darryl Shiroma of Kailua, who was in Christchurch, New Zealand, with his wife, Shelley Johnstone. She stopped for a snapshot at Ohana, which Shiroma said is a commercial real estate company. Photo by Shiroma.
Stephen, Carolyn and Scott Yoshihara of Honolulu point out signage on a Tokyo building directory for Aloha Whisky, a business owned by former Hawaii resident David Tsujimoto. Photo by Scott Yoshihara.