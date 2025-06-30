Honolulu Star-Advertiser

E-scooter rider, 35, taken to hospital in serious condition

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 1:27 p.m.

A 35-year-old man is in serious condition after being struck by a car while on an electric scooter in Waikiki on Sunday, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Paramedics responded at about 4 p.m. to the scene at 2025 Kalakaua Ave., which is in front of an Aloha Island Mart and gas station, and treated the man for serious head injuries.

He was taken to a trauma hospital in serious condition. He was not wearing a helmet.

No further details were available.

