EMS: Two seriously injured in separate Honolulu knife attacks

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 9:27 a.m.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to two separate stabbings within a 10-hour span that left a man and a woman seriously injured.

The first incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at a residence on Kinau Street. Paramedics treated a 34-year-old man who had sustained multiple lacerations in an assault involving knives. EMS administered advanced trauma life support before transporting him in serious condition to a trauma center.

The second stabbing happened around 9 a.m. Sunday on Kamehameha IV Road. A 49-year-old woman was stabbed by an unknown male suspect, EMS officials said. She also received advanced medical care at the scene before being taken to a trauma center in serious condition.

Honolulu police have not yet released further details about either case.

