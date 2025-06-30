Fire damages Sheridan Park playground; police investigating

Honolulu police are asking the public for help finding whoever set the play equipment on fire at Sheridan Park this morning.

At about 8:45 a.m., a witness told police about a fire at the Sheridan Park playground, according to a social media post from the Honolulu Police Department.

“The fire was subsequently maintained,” read the post. “We ask that anyone with information or video surveillance contact 911.”

The post included pictures of Honolulu firefighters putting out the fire. HPD officers have made 84 arson arrests on Oahu as of today, according to the department’s Crime Analysis Dashboard.