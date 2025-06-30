Jury begins deliberating in Diddy sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK >> The jury in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial began its deliberations today, after hearing dueling narratives from prosecutors and defense lawyers last week about whether the music mogul forced his former girlfriends to take part in drug-fueled sexual performances.

The 12-member jury filed out of the courtroom to start deliberations after hearing legal instructions from U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian in Manhattan federal court.

“Each of you must make your own decision about the proper outcome of this case,” Subramanian said. “No juror should surrender his or her conscientious beliefs for the purpose of returning a unanimous verdict.”

There is no timeframe for deliberations, and any verdict must be unanimous.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy and two counts each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. A former billionaire known for elevating hip-hop in American culture, Combs could be sentenced to life behind bars if convicted on all five counts.

Over more than six weeks of testimony, two of Combs’ former girlfriends – the rhythm and blues singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and a woman known in court by the pseudonym Jane – told jurors that he forced them to take part in the performances with paid male escorts, sometimes known as “Freak Offs,” while he watched, masturbated and occasionally filmed.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Both women testified that Combs beat them, and jurors saw a hotel surveillance video showing Combs attacking Ventura in a hallway in 2016.

“Cassie repeatedly told you that the defendant’s violence was in the back of her mind whenever he proposed a Freak Off,” prosecutor Christy Slavik said in her closing argument on Thursday. “The whole point was to control Cassie, to make her afraid to say no to the defendant. And it worked.”

Combs’ lawyers acknowledged that he was at times violent in domestic relationships, but argued that Ventura and Jane took part consensually in the performances. During cross-examination, the defense highlighted tender and sexually explicit text messages the women sent Combs over the course of their years-long relationships with him.

“If he was charged with domestic violence, we wouldn’t all be here,” defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo said during his closing argument on Friday. “He did not do the things he’s charged with.”

The founder of Bad Boy Records, Combs lived a lavish lifestyle in his Miami and Los Angeles mansions and was feted for turning artists like Notorious B.I.G. and Usher into stars.

He has been held in federal lockup in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest.