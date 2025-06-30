Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Property manager, 81, arrested for allegedly hitting tenant

By Peter Boylan

A 57-year-old woman suffered “significant head injuries” after an alleged fight with her 81-year-old property manager, according to a social media post from the Honolulu Police Department.

Patrol officers responded at about 1 p.m. today to an address on Algaroba Street to a report of a “physical altercation between tenant and property manager.”

Officers found the 57-year-old woman who was treated and transported to the Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had gone to the manager’s office to retrieve a package when she was struck from behind with an unknown object by an 81-year-old male suspect, later identified as the property manager,” read the post from HPD.

The 81-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

