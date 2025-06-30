Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Search ends in tragedy after diver swept away off Kauai

Today

Kauai police said a 26-year-old diver died Sunday night after being pulled unresponsive from waters at Kaakaaniu Beach — also known as Larsen’s Beach.

Police received a 911 call at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday after diving companions reportedly saw him being swept away by the current.

Multiple agencies, including the Kauai Fire Department, the state Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, and the U.S. Coast Guard, actively searched the area for the missing diver. The Kauai Police Department’s drone team also joined the search.

Police said he was found at about 11:40 p.m., unresponsive in the water, and brought to shore by the Coast Guard. Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death. Foul play is not suspected.

Kaakaaniu Beach, a remote beach on Kauai’s north shore, is not staffed with lifeguards.

Officials strongly advise the public to exercise caution if entering the water there, and recommend swimming only at beaches where lifeguards are present.

